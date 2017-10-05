Woman who dyed her skin is going to Africa to 'learn' to be black

After sparking uproar for receiving melanin injections to 'transition into a black woman', German glamour model Martina Big is now vowing to travel to Africa to complete her transformation.

In a controversial interview on British morning TV, the former flight attendant – who you may remember as the woman with the biggest boobs in Europe – said that after causing offence, she wants to visit multiple African countries to 'learn' to be black.

“I can feel in myself that I am changing to a black woman. Now I am a black woman I have to learn…” she told the hosts of ITV's This Morning.

Martina has already dyed her skin and added curly hair extensions. Photo: ITV More

“I am going to Africa, to different countries… Kenya will be my first step to meet the people in person and learn more about the histories.”

Martina, who was born white, has already had multiple tanning injections and started wearing dark, curly hair extensions.

Next she says, “I am going to change my nose to be like an African nose, wider… I am going to have butt implants to be curvier”.

She was born white and claimed to have the biggest boobs in Europe after getting 32S implants. Photo: Facebook More

Martina was the target of huge online backlash after she revealed she was darkening her skin to ‘transition’ into a black woman.

While she’s been slammed by race equality organisations, the model has pleaded with the public to realise she’s doing this for her and she doesn’t mean to offend anyone.

Martina's before and after pics. Photo: Facebook More

“I’m not a white woman, with black skin and African hair,” she wrote on Facebook a couple months ago.

“I’m a black woman with heart and soul. Getting more and more the body of a black woman is so a wonderful and liberating feeling for me. I don’t want to offend anyone!”

