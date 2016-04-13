Mashup pairs first and last frames of iconic TV shows

Warning: spoilers ahead!

If you've been missing some of your favourite TV shows of late, then this video is just for you.

This epic mashup includes the first and last shots of some of the best TV shows of modern times - think The Sopranos, Dexter, Lost, Breaking Bad and yes, Friends makes the cut too.

Coupled with an emotional piano track, the clip is giving us major flashbacks of sitting on our couch, binge-watching these classics.

Consider our weekend plans cleared and a re-watch of all of the above scheduled in.

