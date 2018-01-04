Matt Damon returns to Byron after jellyfish incident

It seems like Byron Bay is the place to be these holidays, with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, the latest celebs to be spotted at the idyllic holiday destination -despite the family's run-in with a notorious stinging jellyfish last year.
The pair, who have been married for over a decade, were snapped looking very relaxed leaving one of the local cafes with some takeout.
Yet we wouldn't count on seeing them at the beach too often after Damon’s last trip to Byron's beaches saw him fearing for his daughter’s life when she was badly stung by a jellyfish.
Describing the experience on Ellen, Matt said it was a traumatic moment for their family.
"It was the worst thing," he said. "I mean, even Chris said, 'Mate, that's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life.' Like, it was really bad."
"She was in a little bit of surf, in about a foot or two of water...this thing literally wrapped around her. I could show you pictures that would turn your head. She had these, it looked like red shoelaces around her body."
"Australia's famous for having a lot of poisonous things," he went on, "and I'm telling my kids, 'Don't worry. It's fine!'"
The sting had been so bad that paramedics had to come to the scene, but his daughter made a full recovery.
This trip, hopefully the holiday will go more smoothly.
In fact, a relaxing vacay seems much needed for Matt Damon who has been keeping out of the spotlight since getting mixed up with the Harvey Weinstein controversy.
It seems they are becoming frequent visitors to the area thanks to the bromance between Matt and Chris Hemsworth, who lives locally with wife Elsa Pataky and their family.
Other celebs that have been spotted roaming the streets of Byron Bay recently include Liam Hemsworth with fiancée Miley Cyrus and Naomi Watts who was visiting close friend Simon Baker.
