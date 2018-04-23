Matt Smith breaks silence on The Crown gender pay gap

Matt Smith has broken his silence on being paid more than his co-star Claire Foy on The Crown.

The former Doctor Who star insisted he is an advocate for equal pay and he supports his co-star and on-screen wife "completely".

"Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amneds because that's what needed to happen."

Matt, 35, also discussed how moving forward equality needs to be spread across "all industries" not just the entertainment world.

"Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries," he said.



The show's producers confirmed Claire (who plays the Queen in the series) was paid less than Matt (who plays Prince Philip) at a conference last month.

It was apparently all due to Matt starring in Doctor Who which warranted him getting paid more.

However, creative director Suzanne Mackie insisted in the future the person playing the role of the Queen would be paid the most.

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," she said.

Claire, 33, was reportedly paid $50,000 per episode but it is unknown how much Matt, 35, was paid.