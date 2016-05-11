What's the sinister secret behind 'Home and Away's' new family?









A brand new family is heading to Summer Bay.

RELATED: All the best Logie Award's after party gossip

RELATED: 'Home and Away' wins best drama at the 2016 Logie Awards

Lead byPacked To The Rafters hottie James Stewart, the Morgan family were introduced to Home and Away audiences in a suspenseful new promo.

James Stewart is back on our screens. Source: Seven More

In the promo the family are seen driving up to a home in Summer Bay before ambling out their their 4WD and taking a group photo.

But appearances can be deceiving.

The family can be seen goofing around. Source: Seven More

The promo continues with the characters, Mason (Orpheus Pledger), Justin (James Stewart), Tori (Penny McNamee) and Brody (Jackson Heywood), all goofing around and smiling for the camera as a rather sinister voice over announces they "are a family with a secret".

It continues: "A family with a dangerous past, a family with something to hide".

But the sinister voiceover leaves us wondering what this group could be hiding. Source: Seven More

The promo ends with a close up on James followed by the warning that: "No one can know who they really are - their lives depend on it".

Don't leave us hanging like that!

The family walk to meet Alf. Source: Seven More

It's understood the family will debut on the Logie Award winning drama in June.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.