Megan Gale: 'I can’t stand tall poppy syndrome'

We caught up with fashion icon Megan Gale ahead of her ‘Designers for Target’ collaboration, which will see her launch a range of homewares for the chain on September 10.

Tell us more about your Target collaboration?

It all started about two years ago. I had been toying with the concept of doing a homewares range for a while and had met a few people over the years who were keen to perhaps collaborate however either the business model wasn’t right, I wasn’t convinced on the quality of the products, the timing was off for me personally etc. But when I had this opportunity to create this particular collection for Target, everything just clicked. I was thrilled with the level of quality of what I could produce, the timing couldn’t be better and I knew I would have great support of the brand working with Target so it was great how it all fell into place.

What can we expect from the collections?

Stylish, luxurious homewares with great attention to detail - affordable without compromising on quality.

Who are the women that inspire you?

No one person or in particular and I’m very pro supporting one another and each and every person’s successes. I can’t stand tall poppy syndrome, which sadly is rampant in our society. I love being inspired by women who are go getters, who are creative, entrepreneurial, who chase their passions and dreams whole heartedly and don’t care too much what people think.

If you could go back and give advice to your younger self, what would you say?

Every time I hear this question the same answer seems to come to mind; and that is as much as there have been some things I’d like to warn or advise my younger self about, I believe all of the things in my life, both good and bad, have happened for a reason… and that they are all life lessons I’m meant to learn that help shape me and make me the person I am today. So…. advising my younger self would change all of that.

What should every woman try at least once in her life?

My first instinct is to say motherhood but I understand if that experience is not appealing for everybody.

Name your favourite fashion Instagram accounts and why?

@stylerunner - I like to stay pretty active with my exercise regime and style runner is not only great in showcasing the latest fitness apparel trends but provides great imagery for fitness inspiration. @misslouiseboutique and @cosmopolitan_shoes for absolute to-die-for shoes and accessories. @gooseberryintimates for the most beautiful lingerie and @vogueaustralia and @marieclaireau for the latest fashion and beauty trends both locally and overseas.