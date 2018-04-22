Meghan Markle breaks Queen’s ‘only’ rule

She’s come under fashion fire in the last few weeks for baring her shoulders and rocking a cross-body bag at a royal event.

But Meghan Markle might have just broken the one style rule that could get her in serious trouble, with reports she’s defied the Queen’s only edict when it comes to outfits.

Meghan, who is just days away from tying the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, donned a floral tea dress over the weekend for the 2018 Endeavor Fund Awards, to meet Aussie Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy.

Meghan showed off bare legs at a royal event over the weekend. Photo: Getty More

The 36-year-old looked effortlessly chic in the casual low-cut Self Portrait green frock, which she accessorised with a black Alexander McQueen blazer and classic black pumps

But while style lovers applauded the choice – including her daring amount of cleavage – others pointed out there was one glaring thing missing from her outfit.

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they met with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy. Photo: Getty More

“You never see a royal without their nude stockings,” royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider magazine.

"I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires."

Royal experts say the Queen is steadfast when it come to her stockings rule. Photo: Getty More

Wearing stockings is something Meghan’s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton always abides by, reports the Sunday Express.

However with Meghan making it clear she’s determined to stamp her own style on her new royal role, insiders speculate this could be the bride-to-be’s way of ditching outdated fashions.

We wonder how the Queen feels about that…

