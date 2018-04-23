Meghan Markle takes style tips from Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, took a break from counting down the days to their wedding, and stepped out on Saturday to a special Invictus Games reception in honor of the upcoming games in Sydney.

And Meghan Markle took some style tips from her suture sister-in-law Kate Middleton when she recycled a $2,600 Alexander McQueen blazer she's already worn on a royal engagement.

Markle wore a dress in a deep emerald green with a black and white floral print from Self Portrait, covering her arms with an Alexander McQueen black blazer.

Meghan Markle seems to be taking style tips from her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Middleton is known for her thrift ways. Photo: Getty Images More

She added simple black Manolo Blahnik pumps and a black purse to complete the look. She wore her deep brunette locks parted down the center with soft waves.

At the event, hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy Turnbull, Markle and the prince heard more about plans for this year’s Invictus Games in October.

She first wore the McQueen blazer paired with matching black pants at her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry back in February at the Endeavor Awards.

Royal watchers will note that Markle is taking two royal style tips from her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is currently anticipating the birth of her third child.

Middleton famously wed Prince William in a gorgeous bespoke Alexander McQueen gown that set trends and inspired copycat styles around the world.