Meghan Markle takes style tips from Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, took a break from counting down the days to their wedding, and stepped out on Saturday to a special Invictus Games reception in honor of the upcoming games in Sydney.
And Meghan Markle took some style tips from her suture sister-in-law Kate Middleton when she recycled a $2,600 Alexander McQueen blazer she's already worn on a royal engagement.
Markle wore a dress in a deep emerald green with a black and white floral print from Self Portrait, covering her arms with an Alexander McQueen black blazer.
She added simple black Manolo Blahnik pumps and a black purse to complete the look. She wore her deep brunette locks parted down the center with soft waves.
At the event, hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy Turnbull, Markle and the prince heard more about plans for this year’s Invictus Games in October.
She first wore the McQueen blazer paired with matching black pants at her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry back in February at the Endeavor Awards.
Royal watchers will note that Markle is taking two royal style tips from her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is currently anticipating the birth of her third child.
Middleton famously wed Prince William in a gorgeous bespoke Alexander McQueen gown that set trends and inspired copycat styles around the world.
The house remains one of the future queen’s go-to favorites, and she has worn its designs to many major events.
And she’s also known for recycling looks at public events, which has endeared her to the public.
Markle recently landed a spot on Time magazine’s list of “100 Most Influential People,” with her friend the actress Priyanka Chopra penning a touching tribute, calling the future royal “a princess for the people.” A title no doubt meant to recall that of Princess Diana, known as “the People’s Princess.”
Harry also landed a spot on Time‘s list of influencers. Sir Elton John, who’s known him since he was a little boy, offered a glowing tribute.
“What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother’s warmth, sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in,” he wrote, going on to list the many causes important to Harry, including the Invictus Games, the global AIDS crisis, and mental health.
