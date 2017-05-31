Melania slams Kathy Griffin's ‘disturbing’ Trump photo

The fall out continues from Kathy Griffin’s bizarre photo shoot featuring a bloody prop meant to resemble President Trump’s severed head.
First Lady Melania Trump has called the comedian’s mental health into question after she posed for the “disturbing” photo.
“When you consider some of the atrocities in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it,” Melania said in a statement.
Although the outspoken Trump critic and award-winning performer has already apologised and asked celebrity photographer Tyler Shields to remove the picture from the internet, it has cost her a job with CNN.
CNN announced that it has "terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program."
The network had earlier called the picture "disgusting and offensive”, and said it was "evaluating" its annual New Year's Eve coverage, which Griffin co-hosted for a decade with Anderson Cooper.
The CNN anchor slammed the image as "completely inappropriate.”
And the hits keep coming. Apart from CNN, Squatty Potty, a Utah-based bathroom products company, suspended an advertising campaign featuring Griffin, calling the picture "deeply inappropriate."
The Secret Service also said it would look into the incident, tweeting that threats against protectees "receive the highest priority of all of our investigations."
The president himself responded to the stunt in a tweet saying “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”
Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
TMZ reported that Barron was watching Television at home when the image popped up on screen and he thought something had happened to his dad, screaming “Mummy, mummy” when he saw it.
In her apology tweet Kathy says she went too far, but it might well be too little too late.
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
