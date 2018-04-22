Melania smiles at Barack Obama, internet loses it

The internet has had a field day after an image of Melania Trump smiling at Barack Obama starting circulating on Twitter.

The endearing moment was captured during the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston on Saturday.

President Donald Trump chose to skip the event, saying he thought his security team would disturb the sombre occasion.

That left wife Melania representing the White House alone, joining former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and George H. W. Bush.

Melania attended the funeral without husband Donald. Photo: Getty More

Melania however seemed completely at ease for the first time in a long time, seated next to Barack. The image of her beaming at the former PLOTUS sent Twitter into a spin.

“Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?” one person wrote.



"Find someone who smiles at you the way Melania Trump smiles at Barack Obama," another quipped.



Most agreed she look happier and genuinely at ease, and it just happened to be at an event she was at without her husband – even though it was a sad one.

















Melania, usually stone-faced, is seen smiling for the first time in a while next to Barack Obama.



At the funeral for Barbara Bush today, Melania Trump sat next to guess who...

The absence of @realDonaldTrump speaks volumes.



