Melania smiles at Barack Obama, internet loses it

The internet has had a field day after an image of Melania Trump smiling at Barack Obama starting circulating on Twitter.
The endearing moment was captured during the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston on Saturday.
President Donald Trump chose to skip the event, saying he thought his security team would disturb the sombre occasion.
That left wife Melania representing the White House alone, joining former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and George H. W. Bush.
Melania however seemed completely at ease for the first time in a long time, seated next to Barack. The image of her beaming at the former PLOTUS sent Twitter into a spin.
“Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?” one person wrote.
Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?— Great Scott! 🇺🇸 (@ScottFrazier19) April 21, 2018
#barbarabushfuneral pic.twitter.com/JrnLY0MJyX
"Find someone who smiles at you the way Melania Trump smiles at Barack Obama," another quipped.
Most agreed she look happier and genuinely at ease, and it just happened to be at an event she was at without her husband – even though it was a sad one.
Find someone who smiles at you the way Melania Trump smiles at Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/uHS8MvsMXA— Grace🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Commonsenseb0t) April 22, 2018
What an image given the tweets statements, and speeches in the past 445 days. Wonder what President Obama just said to Mrs. Trump.... pic.twitter.com/lnI0GGpX7n— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2018
Melania, usually stone-faced, is seen smiling for the first time in a while next to Barack Obama.— Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) April 21, 2018
Donald is not going to like this picture. RT! #BarbaraBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/4XDbLhr2uO
Is this the first photo I've seen of Melania smiling?— UppityDenise (@ReluctantWarri2) April 21, 2018
First photo I've ever seen of her with a genuine smile--not the fake, forced ones. She actually looks happy and relaxed.— Susan Petrone (@SusanPetrone) April 22, 2018
At the funeral for Barbara Bush today, Melania Trump sat next to guess who...— Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) April 21, 2018
Barack Obama!
After over a year in office, Melania has not smiled once in the presence of Donald Trump.
10 minutes with Obama’s, and look what happened!
Don’t retweet to @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/V4RbD85FUy
The absence of @realDonaldTrump speaks volumes.— A$AP Schatz (@emjbourne) April 21, 2018
Shout out to my man Barack Obama for keeping Melania company while her petulant toddler of a husband is golfing...#BarbaraBushFuneral #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/sKFvnIzouK
Today we saw living proof that it is more fun and relaxing to be with Barack Obama at a funeral than it is to be with Donald Trump at a festive social event. Once we get DJT out of the White House, we can Make America Smile Again. (MASA) 😁🇺🇸 https://t.co/xLv4B0H70x— Positive Politics (@DaleDiamond6) April 21, 2018
Melania Trump is happier at a funeral with Barack Obama than at an inaugural luncheon with Donald Trump.#Melania #Obama #BarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/rYXH8vMzr8— C West (@CWest3118) April 21, 2018
Others pointed out however, that Melania smiles all the time, particularly around children.
“Google Melania Trump and you will see a plethora of smiles,” on person responded.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
You can’t be serious! Google Melania Trump and you will see a plethora of smiles. You seem to see what you WANT to see!— Bernie Young (@beciebye) April 22, 2018
She often looks very happy when she's interacting with children.— Snarkness Monster (@wokesnark) April 21, 2018
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram