Mexican bean tortillas

- serves 4
- Preparation time:
- Cooking time: 20
Ingredients
800g kidney beans, drained
1 cup enchilada or tomato pasta sauce
8 tortillas
3/4 cup grated tasty cheese
310g can corn kernels, drained
2 Lebanese cucumbers, diced
1/4 cup sweet chilli sauce
1/3 cup lite sour cream
Method
1. In a medium bowl, lightly mash kidney beans with enchilada sauce. Lay tortillas on a clean surface, divide bean mixture and cheese between them, fold in half.
2. Heat a non-stick frying pan, add tortillas one at a time, cooking 1 min each side over medium heat.
3. Combine corn, cucumber and sweet chilli sauce. Serve tortillas with salsa, sour cream and side salad.