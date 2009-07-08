Mexican bean tortillas

serves 4

Cooking time: 20

Ingredients

800g kidney beans, drained

1 cup enchilada or tomato pasta sauce

8 tortillas

3/4 cup grated tasty cheese

310g can corn kernels, drained

2 Lebanese cucumbers, diced

1/4 cup sweet chilli sauce

1/3 cup lite sour cream

Method

1. In a medium bowl, lightly mash kidney beans with enchilada sauce. Lay tortillas on a clean surface, divide bean mixture and cheese between them, fold in half.



2. Heat a non-stick frying pan, add tortillas one at a time, cooking 1 min each side over medium heat.



3. Combine corn, cucumber and sweet chilli sauce. Serve tortillas with salsa, sour cream and side salad.

