Michelle Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette

Following the announcement that Nick "Honey Badger" Cummings is the new Bachelor, it seems producers may have set their sights on having a female sports star as the next Bachelorette.

Australian Olympic hurdler Michelle Jenneke is tipped to be the new leading lady in the popular dating show, according to a report in New Idea.

"The producers want to sign her," a source told the magazine. "She really is the sort of person they are looking for."

Michelle Jenneke is rumoured to be the next Bachelorette, and is best known for representing Australia on track.

While it's not known if Michelle is even keen to take the reins and bare all on a quest for love, the rumours are strengthened by the news the fitness fanatic is taking a break from hurdling after coming fourth in the 100m final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Michelle, 24, is best known for a video of her pre-race ritual that went viral in 2012 that showed her body jiggling and earned her the nickname "Jiggling Jenneke".



She's nicknamed

"It's just something that sort of happened in one of my races," she told Sports Illustrated back in 2013. "Someone got a hold of the footage and decided to post it on YouTube. And somehow it racked up a lot of hits."

If she's not too keen to let the whole of Australia in on her love life, it seems the Channel Ten producers also have their eyes Sports Illustrated model Kate Wasley, 23, and Married At First Sight villain Davina Rankin, 27.

Could Davina's next TV move be The Bachelorette? This photo was thought to be a hint she's next in line.

It's said they're keen on Davina — who was caught up in MAFS first ever cheating scandal — because of her "huge online fan base".

Be has reached out to Ten for comment on the potential newBachelorette, but it seems only time will tell.

