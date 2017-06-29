The reality of shopping for a bikini as a curvy woman

Model Sonny Turner has used her Instagram account to address an issue she feels many plus-size women deal with when shopping for swimwear.
In the post titled ‘THE REALITY OF SHOPPING AS A THICK/PLUS SIZE WOMAN’, the 19-year-old body positive activist muses about the problems she feels designers make when creating swimwear for plus-size women, and the truth that there are just not enough properly fitting styles out there.
“Changing rooms can be scary,” she began.
“I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores,” she wrote, noting the size was 12-14.
“No one gets it, so for any upcoming designers I got some tips for you,” she added.
Some of her notes on proper-fitting swimwear include: “Big breasts need underwire for support for a youthful lift. We need cup sizes that correlate to bra sizes, and they need to go past DD. We need cups that actually cover more than our nipple. We need cups that bring our boobs together, so there’s not a massive gap in-between them.”
She also asks for swimwear with straps that aren’t so tight ‘it’s as though our neck is about to snap off’, bikini bottoms that don’t give wedgies and string bikinis that don’t expose vagina lips.
Sonny feels that the plus-size swimwear options currently available are extremely limited. “Believe it not, some of us actually want a thong bikini. The whole selection doesn’t have to be high waisted,” she wrote.
She also notes that the models currently showing off plus-size swimwear for brands aren’t a realistic representation of the demographic.
“We’re gonna need you to stop using models with fake boobs that aren’t a real depiction of what the bra would look like on our real droopy ones,” she writes.
The message has received over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments. She was initially inspired to post the pic after seeing a similar post from plus-size blogger Aliss Bonython.
“What inspired me the most was honestly the size of her breasts and how she wears whatever she wants so confidently,” Sonny tells YahooBeauty.
“I was so shocked that so many women face this problem. What was highlighted to me is that you don’t need to be plus-size to face the bikini issue. You can be slim and still feel scared in the changing room!”
