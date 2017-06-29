The reality of shopping for a bikini as a curvy woman

Model Sonny Turner has used her Instagram account to address an issue she feels many plus-size women deal with when shopping for swimwear.

In the post titled ‘THE REALITY OF SHOPPING AS A THICK/PLUS SIZE WOMAN’, the 19-year-old body positive activist muses about the problems she feels designers make when creating swimwear for plus-size women, and the truth that there are just not enough properly fitting styles out there.

Model Sonny Turner shares change-room drama. Photo: Instagram More

“Changing rooms can be scary,” she began.

“I am wearing the largest size from one of the most popular high street stores,” she wrote, noting the size was 12-14.

“No one gets it, so for any upcoming designers I got some tips for you,” she added.

Sonny Turner tries on a 12-14 bikini. Photo: Instagram More

Some of her notes on proper-fitting swimwear include: “Big breasts need underwire for support for a youthful lift. We need cup sizes that correlate to bra sizes, and they need to go past DD. We need cups that actually cover more than our nipple. We need cups that bring our boobs together, so there’s not a massive gap in-between them.”

RELATED: You won't believe how plus-size leggings are being sold online

RELATED: Inspiring Quotes From Plus-Size Models

She also asks for swimwear with straps that aren’t so tight ‘it’s as though our neck is about to snap off’, bikini bottoms that don’t give wedgies and string bikinis that don’t expose vagina lips.

She gave some tips on what designers can do better. Photo: Instagram More