Model trolled over video of nephew grabbing her breasts

Model Tillie Medland is fighting off the trolls after she shared a video of her two-year-old nephew putting his hand down her shirt.

The video, which has garnered nearly 70,000 views, shows Medland and friends laughing in shock as baby Jetson reaches his hand down her shirt.

“He knows what he’s doing!” someone jokes in the background.

“I’m embarrassed for you, Jet!” laughs the person behind the camera.

While the crew in the room with Medland clearly enjoyed the baby’s antics, her social media following was quick to raise parenting concerns.

A commenter called the video “disgusting” and “disturbing.”

One person even suggested Medland “belongs in jail.”

Others, taking the video in the spirit with which it was clearly intended, called baby Jetson “lucky” and a “little champ.”

Medland spoke to Unilad about the viral response to the video.

“We were absolutely blown away by the response, both positively and otherwise,” she said.

"To be honest I still find this whole phenomenon hilarious but I am a little disgusted and disturbed by some of the responses ranging from creepy guys, to self righteous people.”

As is often the case, haters just need to get a sense of humor, says Medland.

