Model trolled over video of nephew grabbing her breasts

Model Tillie Medland is fighting off the trolls after she shared a video of her two-year-old nephew putting his hand down her shirt.
The video, which has garnered nearly 70,000 views, shows Medland and friends laughing in shock as baby Jetson reaches his hand down her shirt.
“He knows what he’s doing!” someone jokes in the background.
“I’m embarrassed for you, Jet!” laughs the person behind the camera.
While the crew in the room with Medland clearly enjoyed the baby’s antics, her social media following was quick to raise parenting concerns.
A commenter called the video “disgusting” and “disturbing.”
One person even suggested Medland “belongs in jail.”
Others, taking the video in the spirit with which it was clearly intended, called baby Jetson “lucky” and a “little champ.”
Medland spoke to Unilad about the viral response to the video.
“We were absolutely blown away by the response, both positively and otherwise,” she said.
"To be honest I still find this whole phenomenon hilarious but I am a little disgusted and disturbed by some of the responses ranging from creepy guys, to self righteous people.”
As is often the case, haters just need to get a sense of humor, says Medland.
“There were plenty of people who had no sense of humour about it, who were taking it way too seriously and would say things like ‘this is horrible’ and that we’re teaching the kid to be some kind of sexual monster…I was like, ‘C’mon people he’s 2 years old!’”
The trolls may have wasted everyone’s time, but one commenter did have a good idea: “Show this to him on his 21st birthday to embarrass him!”
