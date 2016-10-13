'I'm fabulous!' Ariel Winter hits back at body bullies

Haters gonna hate, but there’s no point hating on Ariel Winter because girlfriend can’t hear you!

Yep, after years of torment over everything from her weight through to her clothes, the Modern Family star says she’s finally learned to drown out the trolls

"When I was younger, it took a lot more of a toll on me than it does now," the 18-year-old reveals in an new interview with Seventeen magazine.

Ariel is over the hate. Source: Getty More

"Three or four years ago, I would have been devastated, like, 'Why do people feel this way about me? I'm just being me.'

“My sister helped me understand that people will say those things regardless of how you look. I tell myself every day, 'I look fabulous.'"

But her confidence has been hard fought-for. Ariel was just 11 when she joined the hit show, and admits she was staggered by how quick people were to bully her.

Ariel joined the Modern Family cast in 2009. Source: ABC More

"It's definitely hard being self-conscious and having the world be able to tell you how they feel about you," she adds.

"Before Twitter and Instagram, if you felt a certain way about a person you didn't know, you couldn't tell them. Now I wake up and I have tweets to me about how I'm a fat, ugly blah-blah."

As a result, she’s grown a thick skin. And these days she’ll wear what she damn well wants – including her very fitted Insta-famous graduation dress.

Despite the backlash, Ariel insists she loved her graduation dress. Source: Instagram More