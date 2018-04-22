Mum mistaken for son’s girlfriend, but can you guess her age?

A single mother says she’s often mistaken as her 20-year-old son’s girlfriend or sister, despite being in her 40s.

Shimmi Munshi, from the UK, says she’s been seemingly gifted with eternal youth, and manages to look decades younger than she is without doing a thing.

“As an adult, I’ve always looked young,” Shimmi told the Daily Mail.

“As my friends began ageing, I seemed to go in the opposite direction, but I’ve no idea why.”

Shimmi Munshi says she 'stopped aging' when she was 20-years-old. Photo: Supplied

When she was 20, Shimmi gave birth to her son, Ameen. Although there were many pressures and responsibilities that came from being a young mother, Shimmi says she somehow maintained her youthful appearance.

“I was a single mum, juggling work and motherhood, and anyone would think the stress might have started to show. Instead, I seemed to stop aging.”

Shimmi Munshi and her 20-year-old son, Ameen. Photo: Supplied

Shimmi says she is frequently asked for ID whenever she goes out and has even been refused service on multiple occasions. She frequently fields questions from people as to whether or not she’s had plastic surgery, but says she hasn’t.

Instead, her beauty routine consists of baby wipes and run-of-the-mill supermarket moisturiser.

Shimmi reveals her self-care routine is fairly simple; she drinks plenty of water and green tea and doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol.

Shimmi Munshi denies ever having cosmetic surgery. Photo: Supplied

Surprisingly, Shimmi also suffers from a debilitating disease called gastroparesis, which causes her to vomit up to 60 times a day.

Over the past 10 years, she’s has been in and out of hospitals but somehow maintains her shockingly youthful appearance.

“I might be feeling absolutely rubbish but somehow I still manage to look young.”

