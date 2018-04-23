Neighbours star: ‘How I dealt with my child being bullied’

When Neighbours star Madeleine West was a child, she wanted to tell stories, perform and perform other people’s stories.

Now the actress, author and SuperMum-of-six has written a series of children's books and the reason she was inspired to do so will shock you.

A few years ago, Madeleine's young daughter was being bullied at school.

While watching her child go through this experience, Madeleine wasn't sure exactly how to handle it so went in search for resources that could help her talk about these issues.

Neighbours star, Madeleine West, is a an actress, author, and super-mum of six. She has written a new series of children's books. Source: Getty More





“I see it all the time, children are exposed even if it’s not first hand – it’s a parent, it’s a relative, it’s a friend of a friend, exposed to all sorts of things especially bullying and needs to be addressed at a young age," she said.

"I was really getting stuck in finding solutions for this – there were no books they could read in class to teach them how painful words can be. When I asked their teacher, she said, 'in this age group there is nothing' and to me books hold all the answers to all of the world. They are the key to the universe.”

Madeleine and her daughter Phoenix in 2012 (now twelve). Source: Getty More

“I thought right, I’m going to create a nine-year-old character who is something to aspire to and also the kind of girl that they want to be like and also have as a friend.”

With this, Madeleine set out to create the stories of Lily D V.A.P, a 9-year-old method actor who each week in drama class, takes a walk in the shoes of the characters she plays.

“Lily D is 80% autobiographical, she’s another 10% my children, and then another 10% is every kid out there who dreams big and sees the world more positively," she said of the series.

Madeleine's children's series tackles the big issues like bullying, death and illness. Aimed at five to eight-year-olds. it's about teaching kindness and respect for one another. Source: Instagram/Madeleine West More