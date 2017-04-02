Is Annabelle: Creation scarier than It?

If the trailer for Stephen King's It left you unable to sleep, then get ready for scared out of your wits with Annabelle: Creation after a first terrifying look at the new film popped up online.
A prequel to 2014's Annabelle, the latest Conjuring spin-off tells the story of a dollmaker and his family who are targeted by supernatural forces following the death of their youngest daughter.
The spirits possess the doll, named after their daughter, to terrify the family, with director by David F. Sandberg telling crowds over the weekend at WonderCon that it tells the origin story of the haunted doll.
“This is a prequel; hence, the Creation title. We actually see her being made, which was really fun for me,” David told the audience before the trailer dropped.
“I probably wouldn’t have been as interested in making it if it had been a straight continuation of the first movie.”
The flick stars Aussie actors Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia alongside Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton.
The first movie in the series made $257 million worldwide, a part of the widely successful Conjuring franchise which has earned $895 million at the global box office since the release of the first movie in 2013.
Watch the trailer if you're ready to get scared! The movie hits cinemas August 11.
