Is Annabelle: Creation scarier than It?

If the trailer for Stephen King's It left you unable to sleep, then get ready for scared out of your wits with Annabelle: Creation after a first terrifying look at the new film popped up online.

A prequel to 2014's Annabelle, the latest Conjuring spin-off tells the story of a dollmaker and his family who are targeted by supernatural forces following the death of their youngest daughter.

This isn't a nice dolly. Source: Warner Bros More

This was our reaction to the trailer as well. Source: Warner Bros More

The spirits possess the doll, named after their daughter, to terrify the family, with director by David F. Sandberg telling crowds over the weekend at WonderCon that it tells the origin story of the haunted doll.

“This is a prequel; hence, the Creation title. We actually see her being made, which was really fun for me,” David told the audience before the trailer dropped.

“I probably wouldn’t have been as interested in making it if it had been a straight continuation of the first movie.”

RELATED: The It trailer is here to make you scream

RELATED: The new RINGS trailer is here and it's terrifying

This trailer is definitely scarier than It! Source: Warner Bros More

The new movie lands in cinemas August 11. Source: Warner Bros More