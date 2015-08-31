Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift Repair Their Friendship During VMAs Performance

In a move we saw coming a mile off (and we're totally happy it happened), Nicki Minaj featured Taylor Swift during her MTV VMAs opening performance.

Rewind to July when the MTV VMAs nominees list came out, and Nicki sorta kinda threw shade at Taylor, who responded in kind.

While they kissed and made up on Twitter, the pair needed to really make a public statement that they're totally BFFs now.

Nicki opened the VMAs in style, with an African-themed Trini Dem Girls performance, with plenty of standard grinding and crotch-patting.

When Nicki transitioned into The Night Is Still Young, Taylor Swift stepped out of a smoke-machine cloud to sing/mime with vocals alongside her new BFF.

While the dance moves were a little awkward and the miming was a bit out of sync for both of them, we still love the whole walk from each end of the stage to finally meet in the middle and have a love-fest, complete with awkward side hug.