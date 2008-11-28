No Time Like Now To Start Fresh

If you lack motivation, feel overwhelmed; want to change something in your life - think now.

When we think about everything that has happened, could happen, may or may not happen, we are not in the present moment and not able to enjoy the beauty of the present.

The present moment is a gift (maybe that is why it is called the "present"), and it really is all we have, because if you think about it, things only happen in today - even tomorrow has to become today before something will happen.

Being present allows you to not obsess about what was or what will be - which pretty much keeps us stuck - and allows us to move forward in a very thoughtful, powerful and graceful way.





Focus your attention on embracing the present

Take the actions that you can take today

Relax and let tomorrow be

Your anxiety will abate the minute you realize that in this moment, everything is fine. And that does not discount the fact that you may want some things in your life to change. In fact change comes much more quickly, and easily, when you focus on being in the now. Again:





Allow the present to be exactly as it is

Take the steps to make the changes you want

Relax and accept what is

You do not have to hate the way you look today to change it tomorrow. You can, and should, embrace who you are today and what you look like, and take action to change what you would like to change.

If you want to lose weight, you can eat less and exercise more and like yourself in the process. In fact, you are more likely to stick with your decision to take these steps if you are not beating yourself up along the way.

Imagine getting up in the morning for a 30-minute brisk walk, getting dressed and cursing what you look like - this makes you want to get back under the covers - versus getting out of bed, appreciating your willingness to try, and determination to overcome the desire to stay in bed. This makes you feel like a hero, and going for a walk leaves you feeling invigorated, and like a champion.

It's a win, win situation - dive in and enjoy.

How to walk your way into the present moment:

1. Take a walk today and focus on how your body feels as you walk. Become hyper-aware while walking of your breath and your body movements. Increase your pace for 10 2-minute intervals, and then reduce your pace for 1 minute in between.

Notice the distinct difference of how your body feels while accelerating and recovering. Notice the difference in cadence, arm swing, core contraction and breathing. Then, notice how quickly your workout has passed, and how calm you feel from the exercise and focus. You have not just been walking, but training, mentally and physically. This is what fitness really is all about.

2. On this walk, focus on your environment; become aware of your surroundings like never before. Look at the grass, the color of the pavement, or the treadmill, and how the different surfaces feel against the soles of your shoes. Notice what the neighborhood/gym/trail looks like at this time of day.

Pick any terrain, hills or flats or both, and walk at a steady pace for 15 minutes with a powerful swing on your arms and nice strong walking pace for an effortful quarter of an hour. Then take 5 minutes walking slowly to bring your focus even more deeply to your surroundings - the color of the sky, the cars passing by or other people working out near you.

Then, holding on to your focus as best you can, resume a powerful walking pace for 15 minutes. End with 5 minutes of focused walking recovery.

There is only right now - so begin, now.

Happy Trails,

Debbie Rocker

