Ingredients

30ml Sesión Mocha

30ml Sesión Reposado

1tsp Brown sugar

Method

Place the brown sugar in a tumbler and add a dash of water. Stir the brown sugar until most of it is diluted, almost making a paste. Add the other ingredients and ice and stir until chilled. Garnish with a large swathe of orange peel.

Recipe by Sesión Tequila

