Oscars 2017: Jimmy takes on Trump

He was famously targeted by Meryl Streep at the 2017 Golden Globes, and now Donald Trump has once again found himself named-checked by celebrity barbs during speeches at the Oscars 2017.

Host Jimmy Kimmel had the US President firmly in his sights from his opening monologue, then continued to takes digs at him throughout the ceremony in Los Angeles.

"I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said sarcastically in his opening speech. "Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone, thanks to him."

As the night wore on, he made Trump a go-to gag, at one point deciding to Tweet at POTUS from live onstage, in front of the crowd.

He said he was concerned the prolific social media user had remained offline for most of the night.

The crowd laughed as Kimmel wrote, "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?" then followed up with the message "Meryl says hi"- a reference to Meryl's rousing pro-diversity speech at the Golden Globes.

But Kimmel didn't just focus on Trump - he also gave a serve to Best Picture favourites La La Land and Hidden Figures in his jokes.

"It has been an amazing year for movies, black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz. That is what you call progress," he said of the two films.

Not finished with La La Land, the late night talk show host late took a swipe at the film's director Damien Chazelle's age.

"La La Land...was directed by Damien Chazelle. 14 nominations. One nomination for every year that Damien has been alive. Tonight is very important for Damien, if he wins he will be able to go to any college he wants."

Not even Meryl Streep was safe, with Jimmy playing on Trump's comments about the esteemed actress being "overrated".

“May I say from her mediocre early work in the Dear Hunter and Out of America and Kramer verses Kramer, Meryl Streep has had 50 films in her lacklustre year,” he joked.

