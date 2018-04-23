Restaurant shames no-show by posting personal info

Sometimes the best-laid restaurant reservations don’t quite go to plan and you have to cancel at the last minute, or you have a complete brain meltdown and forget they've been made in the first place.

The last thing you’d expect is the restaurant to publicly name and shame you – including your personal details – which is what happened for Emily Quinlan when she missed a reservation at Cardiff restaurant, Bully’s.

Frustrated manager Russell Bullimore took aim at Emily after she was a no-show for a dinner reservation last week, posting a screenshot of her booking – including her name, email and phone number – to Twitter.

Emily was left fuming after a missed reservation saw her private details all over the internet. Photo: Twitter/EmileeQuinlan More

Outraged Emily soon hit back, slamming Bully’s for revealing her private information.

“I’ve had an emergency that I’ve had to attend to and phoning to cancel my booking was the least of my concerns,” Emily tweeted back. “I will be passing this on to the Information Commissioner’s office.”

In a now-deleted Tweet, the restaurant called out Emily's no-show. Photo: Twitter/bullyscardiff More

The restaurant’s tweet hit a nerve with the Twitterverse, with many expressing their outrage at the public naming and shaming

Shameful behaviour from @bullyscardiff tweeting out personal details of customer @EmileeQuinlan who didn't turn up for table for two. Family business as well - you expect better from independent restaurants. Will not be going here again. https://t.co/IuMU2iPMIo — Shazia Awan-Scully (@ShaziaAwan) April 22, 2018

This is the worst example of customer data misuse I have ever seen, it's not even accidental - it was malicious and deliberate. I hope Emily reports to ICO. Bully's, if you have a reservation no show problem then simply stop taking reservations rather than "bullying" people. — Matt Smith (@smithofthediff) April 22, 2018

Some business's lack of decorum and understanding is crazy! People have lives and sometimes things come up! But sharing someone's personal data for not showing up to a booking is beyond disgusting! I've never been to your restaurant and now I never will @bullyscardiff pic.twitter.com/tmFe8FgYpU — Abi Louise 🍓💕 (@Louise97Abi) April 21, 2018

And how would you feel to have your information out there you. Has anyone thought of what if a person who needed to hide from a ex or stalker would now have the information to contact them again I know that worst case but it happens — clair spiers (@clairspiers) April 22, 2018