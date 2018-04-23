Restaurant shames no-show by posting personal info

Sometimes the best-laid restaurant reservations don’t quite go to plan and you have to cancel at the last minute, or you have a complete brain meltdown and forget they've been made in the first place.
The last thing you’d expect is the restaurant to publicly name and shame you – including your personal details – which is what happened for Emily Quinlan when she missed a reservation at Cardiff restaurant, Bully’s.
Frustrated manager Russell Bullimore took aim at Emily after she was a no-show for a dinner reservation last week, posting a screenshot of her booking – including her name, email and phone number – to Twitter.
Outraged Emily soon hit back, slamming Bully’s for revealing her private information.
“I’ve had an emergency that I’ve had to attend to and phoning to cancel my booking was the least of my concerns,” Emily tweeted back. “I will be passing this on to the Information Commissioner’s office.”
The restaurant’s tweet hit a nerve with the Twitterverse, with many expressing their outrage at the public naming and shaming
Shameful behaviour from @bullyscardiff tweeting out personal details of customer @EmileeQuinlan who didn't turn up for table for two. Family business as well - you expect better from independent restaurants. Will not be going here again. https://t.co/IuMU2iPMIo— Shazia Awan-Scully (@ShaziaAwan) April 22, 2018
This is the worst example of customer data misuse I have ever seen, it's not even accidental - it was malicious and deliberate. I hope Emily reports to ICO. Bully's, if you have a reservation no show problem then simply stop taking reservations rather than "bullying" people.— Matt Smith (@smithofthediff) April 22, 2018
Some business's lack of decorum and understanding is crazy! People have lives and sometimes things come up! But sharing someone's personal data for not showing up to a booking is beyond disgusting! I've never been to your restaurant and now I never will @bullyscardiff pic.twitter.com/tmFe8FgYpU— Abi Louise 🍓💕 (@Louise97Abi) April 21, 2018
And how would you feel to have your information out there you. Has anyone thought of what if a person who needed to hide from a ex or stalker would now have the information to contact them again I know that worst case but it happens— clair spiers (@clairspiers) April 22, 2018
The restaurant later took the tweet down, and issued an apology – with Russell admitting his frustration over no-shows got the better of him.
Apologies for last nights tweet guys. It was fuelled by emotion and for that we can only apologise profusely. Please remember that this is a family business run by passion and a strong community spirit. We’re not a chain restaurant, we’re an independent that loves what we do.— Bully's Restaurant (@bullyscardiff) April 22, 2018
"You take bookings and try and call them back and sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't," he told Wales Online.
"I lose about 12 people a week who book, and it's about £40 [$73] per person. In a year it can add up to £50,000 [$90,000]."
It's little consolation for Emily, who is still fuming at her breach of privacy.
I’m sorry, but who are you apologising to exactly? Because it certainly isn’t me.. the girl who’s personal details you shared with your 9,000 followers. If you think this pathetic excuse of an ‘apology’ will suffice you are sadly mistaken.— Emily Quinlan (@EmileeQuinlan) April 22, 2018
