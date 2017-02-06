WATCH: Beyoncé’s cryptic Xmas baby hint

There was a global jaw drop when Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins in her seemingly out-of-the blue Instagram post last week.

Yet, eagle-eyed fans have now hatched a theory that the singer sneakily hinted she was expecting months ago. At Christmas time to be precise.

In a cute festive video posted to her Instagram account seven weeks ago, Bey can be seen in a slideshow of holiday-themed photos.

In one snap, she’s wearing a dark blue cape and touching her stomach, before the next photo shows her smiling coyly in a figure hugging dress and flashing the peace sign.

Baby reveal theorists now think Bey was actually holding up two fingers – one for each of her bubs.

They've since flooded the comments section of the singer's Instagram feed.

"So she was not really throwing the peace sign. She was telling us she's having twins," wrote one user.

"Omg how did I not notice she was pregnant in this," added another. "You see the bump clear as day."

The jury is out, but who knows, she's the queen of surprises so Bey might have more tricks in store for us...

