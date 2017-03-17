News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum throws K-mart birthday party for nine-year-old daughter
Mum throws epic Kmart birthday party for her daughter

Jools Oliver shares photos of baby River's incredible nursery

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

River Oliver may be only seven months old but he already has a bigger and better room than us.

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
0:46

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
6 Performances We Can't WAIT For At The 2017 Grammys
2:36

6 Performances We Can't WAIT For At The 2017 Grammys
Adele Eyed To Perform At Super Bowl & VOWS To Never Do What?
3:32

Adele Eyed To Perform At Super Bowl & VOWS To Never Do What?
OKAY, WHO ORDERED the MEAT? | Family Feud
0:42

OKAY, WHO ORDERED the MEAT? | Family Feud
Adele Meets Impersonator On Stage & CANCELS Concert Fireworks After Her Son Gets
1:50

Adele Meets Impersonator On Stage & CANCELS Concert Fireworks After Her Son Gets
The Edible Schoolyard Project with Chef David Chang
2:39

The Edible Schoolyard Project with Chef David Chang
Top 5 Best Adele Hello Covers On Idols | Live Performances From La'Porsha Renae &amp; More
13:28

Top 5 Best Adele Hello Covers On Idols | Live Performances From La'Porsha Renae & More
Backstage Beauty: Chromat
2:43

Backstage Beauty: Chromat
4 Mind-Bending Auditions on Got Talent Part 2!
3:27

4 Mind-Bending Auditions on Got Talent Part 2!

Roxy Jacenko throws daughter Pixie lavish 6th birthday party
2017 Grammy Awards Winners Recap
2:02

2017 Grammy Awards Winners Recap
Daring Skydivers Do Full Rotations Through New Zealand Countryside
2:21

Daring skydivers do full rotations through New Zealand countryside
 

His mother, Jools Oliver, shared a photo of the tiny tot’s nursery online and while he may be her fifth child with husband Jamie Oliver, it’s obvious he’s not being treated any different from the rest.

Even though River is still in his Moses basket, he already has a full room to himself, complete with a fireplace, a lavish armchair and bundles of toys.

Jools Oliver shared this photo of River's nursery online. Photo: Instagram

Jools uploaded a collage of her precious boy’s room to Instagram, which compiled of four photos from every angle of the nursery.

The top left photos shows River’s little red Moses basket sitting on the floor in front of a pastel yellow armchair.

Blue and green cushions are strewn on the chair and match the quirky wallpaper in the back.

In the top right, furniture stands in front of the fireplace, perhaps to stop the boy from crawling in there and bright coloured furniture surrounds it.

Little River has his own room, even though he's one of five kids. Photo: Instagram

Jools welcomes River into the world in August. Photo: Instagram

Litte River himself is seen kicking up his legs in the bottom left photo as he lies in his cot and looks up at his mobile.

By the door on the bottom right are drawings which look like they were painted by River’s siblings, with each one being framed.

A sign with the letters of his name is sprawled across the white door and above it are multicoloured lanterns.

“My absolute favourite room in the house. Little Rivers nursery,” Jools captioned the photos, thanking the stylists for their “talent”.

Jools and Jamie now have five kids together. Photo: Getty

Jools gave birth to her fifth child River Rocker Oliver back in August and ever since has been posting photos of the adorable bub online.

She has her own line of kidswear for UK store, Mothercare, called Little Bird, and is also mother to Poppy Honey, 14, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, seven, and six-year-old Buddy Bear.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top