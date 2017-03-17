Jools Oliver shares photos of baby River's incredible nursery

River Oliver may be only seven months old but he already has a bigger and better room than us.

His mother, Jools Oliver, shared a photo of the tiny tot’s nursery online and while he may be her fifth child with husband Jamie Oliver, it’s obvious he’s not being treated any different from the rest.

Even though River is still in his Moses basket, he already has a full room to himself, complete with a fireplace, a lavish armchair and bundles of toys.

Jools uploaded a collage of her precious boy’s room to Instagram, which compiled of four photos from every angle of the nursery.

The top left photos shows River’s little red Moses basket sitting on the floor in front of a pastel yellow armchair.

Blue and green cushions are strewn on the chair and match the quirky wallpaper in the back.

In the top right, furniture stands in front of the fireplace, perhaps to stop the boy from crawling in there and bright coloured furniture surrounds it.

Litte River himself is seen kicking up his legs in the bottom left photo as he lies in his cot and looks up at his mobile.

By the door on the bottom right are drawings which look like they were painted by River’s siblings, with each one being framed.

A sign with the letters of his name is sprawled across the white door and above it are multicoloured lanterns.

“My absolute favourite room in the house. Little Rivers nursery,” Jools captioned the photos, thanking the stylists for their “talent”.

Jools gave birth to her fifth child River Rocker Oliver back in August and ever since has been posting photos of the adorable bub online.

She has her own line of kidswear for UK store, Mothercare, called Little Bird, and is also mother to Poppy Honey, 14, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, seven, and six-year-old Buddy Bear.

