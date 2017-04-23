Rachael Finch hits back at 'absent mum' shamers

Rachael Finch found herself on the receiving end of some strongly worded criticism from online commenters last year when she told an interviewer that her daughter spends weekends with grandma.

That otherwise innocuous confession set off a firestorm of outrage from presumably perfect parents, who decided Rachael and her husband Michael Misziner clearly didn't love their daughter Violet, then two, very much.

"Maybe she should adopt the child to someone who will love her unconditionally," one commenter wrote when the story was published.

"Why did she have a child if she’s not going to be a fulltime parent?" another trumpeted. "The odd night babysitting is great but every weekend, well that’s just selfish."

Now, after the birth of their son Dominic, Rachael finds herself able to shrug off other people's opinions of her mothering abilities.

"Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. I love social media because it’s a great way to connect with the community around me and learn things from others. The downside is everyone can comment and sometimes those may not be the best comments," she told Stellar.

And she says just because she's in a position of privilege doesn't mean she should be an open target for online hate.

"Nobody deserves to be made to feel like they’re a bad mother or spoken to in a cruel way, no matter who they are."

