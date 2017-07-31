President's daughter slammed for breastfeeding photo

A young mother has hit back after she was forced to remove a photo from social media showing her breastfeeding her baby boy.

Aliya Shagieva, who is the 20-year-old daughter of the President of Kyrgyztan, can be seen in the snap looking down at her son, Tagir, while cradling him and breastfeeding.

It appears that she is wearing a strapless dress in the photo, however she was trolled online by internet warriors, who said it was “immoral” of her to share the snap with her followers.

"I will feed my child whenever and wherever he needs to be fed,” the original photo was captioned on Aliya’s Instagram page.

Now, she’s hit back, claiming there was nothing “vulgar” about the photo and blamed society for over-sexualising women.

“It is functional, its purpose is to fulfil the physiological needs of my baby, not to be sexualised,” she told the BBC.

Kyrgyzstan has a strong Muslim community and women are usually expected to cover up when they are breastfeeding their baby.

Even Aliya’s father, President Almazbek Atambayev, wasn’t impressed with his artist daughter’s choice of social media photos

"They really didn't like it,” Aliya said, claiming her mum received a torrent of messages from her friends about the snap.

“And it is understandable because the younger generation is less conservative than their parents,” she continued.

Aliya is known for bucking traditions in the country. She is a vegetarian in the meat-eating country and has no interest in following her father into politics.

