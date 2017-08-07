Little girls model lingerie in 'Victoria Secret' style show

Fashion runways are constantly being critiqued for their use of either underweight or overweight models or models that don’t represent the general population.

Now new photos have emerged of something we think has just totally crossed the line.

Girls, who appear to be as young as five, have walked the runway in a ‘Victoria Secret’ style fashion show in China.

The shocking images show that the children were wearing nothing but lingerie, barely covered by costume wings and headpieces.

And what’s worse, as you can imagine they did this all in front of a crowd – a very snap-happy crowd.

The fashion show was held at a shopping mall in Chengdu City, in southwest China's Sichuan province.

It comes after Kim Kardashian sparked controversy with her new children’s line after showing off a bikini and lace slip dress on Snapchat just last month.

“I’m not dressing my 4yr old daughter in a leopard n lace slip dress Kim Kardashian Kids Line,” one outraged parent wrote.

What do you think?

