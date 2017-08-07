News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'

Little girls model lingerie in 'Victoria Secret' style show

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Fashion runways are constantly being critiqued for their use of either underweight or overweight models or models that don’t represent the general population.

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
0:51

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
Little Boy Hands Out Flowers at Nursing Home
3:05

Little Boy Hands Out Flowers at Nursing Home
Little Boy Gives Hugs and Flowers to Senior Citizens
2:20

Little Boy Gives Hugs and Flowers to Senior Citizens
Cat Jumps Into Small Box
0:27

Cat Jumps Into Small Box
Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
0:28

Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
0:32

Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
'UFO' spotted next to space station
0:41

'UFO' spotted next to space station
It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
0:40

It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
Toddler Steals Dad's Money From Car to Put in Bank
0:34

Toddler Steals Dad's Money From Car to Put in Bank
Sidecar Motorcycle Drives off Edge of Bridge
0:16

Sidecar Motorcycle Drives off Edge of Bridge
Dog Narrowly Escapes Falling Tree During Winter Storm
0:17

Dog Narrowly Escapes Falling Tree During Winter Storm
Guy Falls During Footrace
0:12

Guy Falls During Footrace
 

Now new photos have emerged of something we think has just totally crossed the line.

Girls, who appear to be as young as five, have walked the runway in a ‘Victoria Secret’ style fashion show in China.

children model lingerie

Young girls model lingerie at a fashion show in China. Photo: australscope

The shocking images show that the children were wearing nothing but lingerie, barely covered by costume wings and headpieces.

lingerie show in china

The girl's are barely covered. Photo: australscope

And what’s worse, as you can imagine they did this all in front of a crowd – a very snap-happy crowd.

kids model lingerie

No doubt onlookers were taking photos galore. Photo: australscope

RELATED: Outrage over padded bras for seven-year-olds
RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence flashes her undies for fashion

The fashion show was held at a shopping mall in Chengdu City, in southwest China's Sichuan province.

kids lingerie

The girls appear happy to be on the runway. Photo: australscope

It comes after Kim Kardashian sparked controversy with her new children’s line after showing off a bikini and lace slip dress on Snapchat just last month.

“I’m not dressing my 4yr old daughter in a leopard n lace slip dress Kim Kardashian Kids Line,” one outraged parent wrote.

What do you think?

children wear lingerie

Has this gone too far?

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top