Roxy: Oliver's absence had ‘terrible’ effect on Pixie

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There were reports of his two young children, Pixie and Hunter, emotionally screaming out “Daddy! Daddy” as Oliver Curtis was released from jail in June, after a 12-month stint for insider trading.

Now, PR guru Roxy Jacenko has opened up on the devastating impact Oliver’s separation from his family had on their six-year-old daughter.

“The effect that Oli's incarceration had on Pixie was terrible, I knew it at the time, but I think I just tried to do anything to change it and almost look away so as not to upset her more about the situation,” Roxy told The Daily Telegraph.

Roxy Jacenko effect on Pixie

Pixie is in a much better place following Oliver's release, says Roxy. Photo: Instagram

The 37-year-old reveals Pixie’s behaviour changed completely as the reality of life without her dad around took its toll.

“When he was released she became the Pixie she used to be, she has her smile back and she's doing much better at school too — her teachers have even commented about how involved she is now, she became withdrawn and, at times, very challenging,” Roxy explained to the publication.

Pixie Curtis terrible effect of Oliver's sentence

Roxy played single mum to Pixie for Oliver's year-long jail sentence. Photo: Instagram

Roxy, who told her children Oliver was in China for business rather than at Cooma Correctional Centre, also revealed Pixie had a calendar she marked off as she counted down the days until she could see her dad.

Adding to Pixie’s separation anxiety was the fact Roxy stopped letting her speak to Oliver on the phone because it upset her too much.

Roxy Jacenko Oliver Curtis family

Oliver was released in June, and has been seen spending quality time with his family on lavish holidays and celebrating birthdays. Photo: Instagram

“I put Pixie on the phone to her dad, and it was her birthday, so I put her on the phone to him. The first thing she asked was ‘when are you coming home?’” Roxy told radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O last year.

“She cried for the whole day after that.”

It’s a very different story for the family now, with Roxy dropping the bombshell news she's now engaged to hubby Oliver for the second time.

Despite their difficulties, they recently became engaged. Again. Source: Instagram

Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis heading for 'divorce'

Roxy has revealed her and husband Oliver were heading for "divorce" after his year-long stint in prison. Source: Instagram

Candidly confessing the couple hit a rough patch and were headed for divorce before Oliver’s release in June, the blonde PR maven has since realised just how much her marriage means to her.

“But then you step back and realise this person actually has my back and doesn't simply pretend to, no matter what anyone else thinks - he is there," she told The Wentworth Courier.

