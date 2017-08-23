Roxy: Oliver's absence had ‘terrible’ effect on Pixie

There were reports of his two young children, Pixie and Hunter, emotionally screaming out “Daddy! Daddy” as Oliver Curtis was released from jail in June, after a 12-month stint for insider trading.

Now, PR guru Roxy Jacenko has opened up on the devastating impact Oliver’s separation from his family had on their six-year-old daughter.

RELATED: Roxy and Oliver's 'divorce' plans

RELATED: Roxy and Oliver's $3K-a-night Bali holiday

“The effect that Oli's incarceration had on Pixie was terrible, I knew it at the time, but I think I just tried to do anything to change it and almost look away so as not to upset her more about the situation,” Roxy told The Daily Telegraph.

The 37-year-old reveals Pixie’s behaviour changed completely as the reality of life without her dad around took its toll.

“When he was released she became the Pixie she used to be, she has her smile back and she's doing much better at school too — her teachers have even commented about how involved she is now, she became withdrawn and, at times, very challenging,” Roxy explained to the publication.

Roxy, who told her children Oliver was in China for business rather than at Cooma Correctional Centre, also revealed Pixie had a calendar she marked off as she counted down the days until she could see her dad.

Adding to Pixie’s separation anxiety was the fact Roxy stopped letting her speak to Oliver on the phone because it upset her too much.

“I put Pixie on the phone to her dad, and it was her birthday, so I put her on the phone to him. The first thing she asked was ‘when are you coming home?’” Roxy told radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O last year.

“She cried for the whole day after that.”

It’s a very different story for the family now, with Roxy dropping the bombshell news she's now engaged to hubby Oliver for the second time.

Candidly confessing the couple hit a rough patch and were headed for divorce before Oliver’s release in June, the blonde PR maven has since realised just how much her marriage means to her.

“But then you step back and realise this person actually has my back and doesn't simply pretend to, no matter what anyone else thinks - he is there," she told The Wentworth Courier.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.