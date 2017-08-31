Mum’s dilemma over changing her baby’s name

Imagine picking what you think is a beautiful name for your child, only to have your mum make fun of it.

For one mum, choosing the name Autumn for her now 10-month-old daughter hasn’t quite worked out the way she planned, with her family making their opposition to the moniker very clear.

“[She] was born on Halloween (2016) and I named her Autumn,” the unidentified woman revealed on the Mumsnet forum.

“I really like the look of it and the sound of it in my head. Since using it as a name, it doesn't seem to work as well as it did in my head?”

“Lots of people don't get it. My mum actually makes jokes about it – ‘I can't wait to see my grandaughter who hasn't got a proper name’ or she directly speaks to her and says ‘You might as well have been named 'Season’.”

Going on to explain how she’s very close to her mum, which explains the brutal honesty, it’s still left the woman insecure and wondering who else might be thinking the same.

However people have leapt to her defence, saying she should keep her daughter’s name if she wants to.

“Wow your mum sounds really horrible!” wrote one. “I can guarantee that no one else feels as strongly about your daughter's name as your mum. I like Autumn.”

“Autumn is a perfectly valid, and lovely, name. Do you like it?” said another. “Because she's your daughter, not your mum's!”

Meanwhile others have supported the woman if she does want to change the name, saying it’s easier to do while she’s still at a young age.

“You can change it easily but don't do that just because your mum makes snarky comments,” added another.

