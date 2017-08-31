News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum throws K-mart birthday party for nine-year-old daughter
Mum throws epic Kmart birthday party for her daughter

Mum’s dilemma over changing her baby’s name

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Imagine picking what you think is a beautiful name for your child, only to have your mum make fun of it.

Beautiful aerial views of Isle of Skye during mini heatwave
1:48

Beautiful aerial views of Isle of Skye during mini heatwave
Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
2:32

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
Grocery Clerk Shows Cat Cuts of Meat at Deli Counter
1:19

Grocery Clerk Shows Cat Cuts of Meat at Deli Counter
Kendall Jenner makes SURPRISING Career Move! Announces New Radio Show!
2:26

Kendall Jenner makes SURPRISING Career Move! Announces New Radio Show!
Girl Freaks out After Receiving Concert Tickets for Christmas
3:20

Girl Freaks out After Receiving Concert Tickets for Christmas
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
2:42

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
 

For one mum, choosing the name Autumn for her now 10-month-old daughter hasn’t quite worked out the way she planned, with her family making their opposition to the moniker very clear.

RELATED: Weirdest celebrity baby names
RELATED: 'Young Mummy' has baby name regret again

“[She] was born on Halloween (2016) and I named her Autumn,” the unidentified woman revealed on the Mumsnet forum.

“I really like the look of it and the sound of it in my head. Since using it as a name, it doesn't seem to work as well as it did in my head?”

Baby name change

Would you change your baby's name after 10 months? Photo: Getty

“Lots of people don't get it. My mum actually makes jokes about it – ‘I can't wait to see my grandaughter who hasn't got a proper name’ or she directly speaks to her and says ‘You might as well have been named 'Season’.”

Going on to explain how she’s very close to her mum, which explains the brutal honesty, it’s still left the woman insecure and wondering who else might be thinking the same.

Mumsnet forum baby name

The woman's post attracted a deluge of responses. Photo: www.mumsnet.com

However people have leapt to her defence, saying she should keep her daughter’s name if she wants to.

“Wow your mum sounds really horrible!” wrote one. “I can guarantee that no one else feels as strongly about your daughter's name as your mum. I like Autumn.”

Baby name regret

More and more parents are speaking out on baby name regret. Photo: Getty

“Autumn is a perfectly valid, and lovely, name. Do you like it?” said another. “Because she's your daughter, not your mum's!”

Meanwhile others have supported the woman if she does want to change the name, saying it’s easier to do while she’s still at a young age.

“You can change it easily but don't do that just because your mum makes snarky comments,” added another.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top