Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

How things will change for Princess Charlotte as middle child

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Anyone who’s ever been the ‘middle child’ knows being sandwiched between siblings sometimes leaves you feeling a little overlooked.

As such the arrival of a younger sibling could spell bad news for Princess Charlotte, as she is relegated from adorable baby of the family to that ‘dreaded’ middle spot.

princess charlotte

Princess Charlotte will no longer be the baby of the family. Photo: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is due next month, changing the entire family dynamic.

And for Princess Charlotte it might be the most difficult to adjust, with a parenting expert warning Wills and Kate to be on the lookout for the middle child syndrome.

“It's nice because (the children) have got each other as company, but sometimes you can get a bit of sibling rivalry going on,” Sue Atkins told the Express UK.

duchess of cambridge pregnant

Middle children often feel overlooked. Photo: Getty

“The first one is the eldest and the youngest gets away with murder - the middle child sometimes struggles to find their feet.”

Many middle children have often complained they feel ignored. Parents might put a lot of energy into their first child, and a new baby definitely requires attention – which could leave child number two feeling overlooked.

royal baby news

The Duke and Duchess confirmed their pregnancy this week. Photo: Getty

Sue, who wrote Parenting Made Easy: How To Raise Happy Children, says although having a third child was more of a challenge it is also super exciting.

One piece of advice she has for the royal parents is to be mindful, and make sure to set aside quality time with each individual child.

kate pregnant

William and Kate must watch out for middle child syndrome. Photo: Getty

It’s definitely not all doom and gloom though for middle children with a report in Psychology Today outlining a host of skills they tend to have.

Apparently middle children grow into ‘excellent negotiators’ and ‘ skilful and savvy manipulators’, because they don’t always get their own way growing up.

prince william kate baby

Middle children grow up to be more independent. Photo: Getty

They also tend to be ‘independent, think outside the box, feel less pressure to conform, and are more empathetic’.

That doesn’t sound too bad now does it?

Back To Top