News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel
Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel

This breast pump guarantees to get 100% of milk

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s a new breast pump that will make life a lot more easier for the mums out there.

Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows
1:10

Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows
Vigorous Exercise Helps Reduce the Risk of Breast Cancer, New Study Says
1:50

Vigorous Exercise Helps Reduce the Risk of Breast Cancer, New Study Says
Milk Bar Life: Hand-Me-Downs - Part 1: Cornbake! video
2:49

Milk Bar Life: Hand-Me-Downs - Part 1: Cornbake! video
Normani Kordei Survived More Than Just a SHOCKING 'DWTS' Elimination
2:23

Normani Kordei Survived More Than Just a SHOCKING 'DWTS' Elimination
Milk Bar Life: Hand-Me-Downs - Part 2: Meatballs
2:54

Milk Bar Life: Hand-Me-Downs - Part 2: Meatballs
Lovebirds Brave Snowstorm For Romantic Wedding

Lovebirds Brave Snowstorm For Romantic Wedding
Breast Cancer Survivors Proudly Display Scars on the Runway
1:34

Breast Cancer Survivors Proudly Display Scars on the Runway
Shannen Doherty Shaves Her Head During Breast Cancer Battle
1:05

Shannen Doherty Shaves Her Head During Breast Cancer Battle
7 Times Shannen Doherty Inspired Us to Never Give Up
1:15

7 Times Shannen Doherty Inspired Us to Never Give Up
Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
3:19

Elizabeth Hurley Shares How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
Family Overwhelmed By Surprise Disney Vacation
1:59

Family Overwhelmed By Surprise Disney Vacation
Creative Halloween Costumes for the Kids
1:11

Creative Halloween Costumes for the Kids
 

Mother Senia Waldberg, from Tel Aviv in Israel, has created the Anabella, claiming it gets 100% of the milk.

As one of the many mothers who was struggling to ensure she’d pumped enough milk for her baby, Senia did hours of research before coming up with the idea behind this new pump.

breast pump

There’s a new breast pump that will make life a lot more easier for the mums out there. Source: Youtube

So how does it work?

The pump essentially mimics the feel of a baby’s mouth, as there’s a mechnanism imitating a baby tongue.

breast pump

Mother Senia Waldberg, from Tel Aviv in Israel, has created the Anabella, claiming it gets 100% of the milk. Source: Youtube

Senia says the pump has already been approved by child experts and padeatricians, but it will still be some time before everyone can get their hands on the product.

She hopes to have it ready and on the market for global sales by June next year.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top