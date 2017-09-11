This breast pump guarantees to get 100% of milk

There’s a new breast pump that will make life a lot more easier for the mums out there.

Mother Senia Waldberg, from Tel Aviv in Israel, has created the Anabella, claiming it gets 100% of the milk.

As one of the many mothers who was struggling to ensure she’d pumped enough milk for her baby, Senia did hours of research before coming up with the idea behind this new pump.

So how does it work?

The pump essentially mimics the feel of a baby’s mouth, as there’s a mechnanism imitating a baby tongue.

Senia says the pump has already been approved by child experts and padeatricians, but it will still be some time before everyone can get their hands on the product.

She hopes to have it ready and on the market for global sales by June next year.

