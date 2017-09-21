Lara Trump stuns one week after giving birth

One week after giving birth to her first son — and President Trump’s ninth grandchild — Lara Trump looks fantastic.

The wife of Eric Trump showed off her newborn son in a family photo posted to Instagram Tuesday evening with the caption “Happy one week on earth, Luke! We love you so much!” and the hashtag #JustDiscoveredHisHands.

Fans showered the 34-year-old mum with praise: “How do you look so amazing? I’m seriously wondering. I looked like a complete mess at one week,” “Only you could look so amazingly beautiful one week after giving birth!!” and “How does she look so fabulous after having a child.”

Lara’s fit form is hardly surprising, given her devoted workout regime throughout her pregnancy, comprised of weightlifting and lunges. While Lara’s trainer described her as being in “sick shape,” she was criticized on social media for training too intensely and for the size of her baby bump.

