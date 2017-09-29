Mum sparks debate after banning newborn visitors

There are few things more life-changing and exciting than a new baby.

But now one mum has asked whether she would be overacting by stopping any visitors to her newborn for a month.

“Is it just me, or are there a lot of people who think they have some right to see a squishy newborn??” she posted to parenting forum Mumsnet.

She goes on to explain that she’s received a steady stream of congratulatory messages, all coupled with the question of ‘when can I visit’.

“Especially family that you don't see much of normally, expect to come round and see you when the baby is a couple of days old,” she continues.

“There is never any question of ‘is mum ready for it?’ Or is it convenient?? No of course not!!”

She jokes that she’d love to book a last minute getaway to a cottage in the middle of nowhere with her kids and hubby just to get away.

And there are many that seem to agree with her, especially after some of the horror stories they themselves have experienced.

A mum named Lena told Kidspot about how her mother-in-law visited with a tray of Baklava. The baby was not even a day old, yet she proceeded to put down the tray, dip her finger into the sugar and nuts and proceeds to stick in into the baby’s mouth.

Another mum said she was outraged when a family friend visited her in hospital when her baby was three days old. "After touching his little hands and face, the woman said 'I'd better not hold him, I'm terribly sick.' I could have killed her," she told Kidspot.

Maybe the mum from the original post is actually on to something?

And most of the responses on the forum seemed to agree that she should simply be able to say no if she doesn’t want visitors.

“Why would anybody go invade the home of a new mum without an explicit invitation or request for help? I don't know. I thought CHILDBIRTH and a brand new baby were things universally understood to be difficult, do not disturb times,” one person commented.

Others however said it was such a special time they didn’t mind the extra attention.

“I loved all the visitors. I sat on the sofa or in the garden and received them all whilst my husband brought tea/cake/champagne. In fact, when I got home from hospital 6 hours after I had delivered my 2nd, my house was full. They had all let themselves in! It is such a happy memory to me,” one mum recalled.

