News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Constance Hall on why you should cry in front of kids
Constance Hall on why you should cry in front of kids

Mum sparks debate after banning newborn visitors

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

There are few things more life-changing and exciting than a new baby.

Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
0:52

Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
White House Defends Firing Of FBI Director Comey
2:39

White House Defends Firing Of FBI Director Comey
Jessica Simpson Criticized for Sharing Bikini Photo of 5-Year-Old Daughter
1:04

Jessica Simpson Criticized for Sharing Bikini Photo of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Rosie O’Donnell Accuses Pregnant Daughter Chelsea of Trying to Profit off Ex Michelle Rounds’ Death
1:36

Rosie O’Donnell Accuses Pregnant Daughter Chelsea of Trying to Profit off Ex Michelle Rounds’ Death
Jessica Alba Throws Husband A-List Birthday Pajama Party!
0:40

Jessica Alba Throws Husband A-List Birthday Pajama Party!
Fla. Mom Allegedly Tries to Hit Daughter’s Boyfriend With Mercedes After He Told Her of Their Affair
0:41

Fla. Mom Allegedly Tries to Hit Daughter’s Boyfriend With Mercedes After He Told Her of Their Affair
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Official Entrance into Society at Famed Debutante Ball in Paris
1:40

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Official Entrance into Society at Famed Debutante Ball in Paris
Gossip Girl Stars TEASE A Potential Reboot
2:21

Gossip Girl Stars TEASE A Potential Reboot
MKR finale - Tyson & Amy versus Courtney & Valerie
1:30

MKR finale - Tyson & Amy versus Courtney & Valerie
Paris Jackson Opens Up About Father Michael's Death, Depression and Suicide Attempt
1:57

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Father Michael's Death, Depression and Suicide Attempt
Famous Last Words: 'I Have A Boyfriend'
1:30

Famous Last Words: 'I Have A Boyfriend'
A father cycled 1,400 miles for a cause
2:49

A father cycled 1,400 miles for a cause
 

But now one mum has asked whether she would be overacting by stopping any visitors to her newborn for a month.

“Is it just me, or are there a lot of people who think they have some right to see a squishy newborn??” she posted to parenting forum Mumsnet.

newborn visitors

A mum has joked about going into hiding for a month with her newborn. Photo: Getty

She goes on to explain that she’s received a steady stream of congratulatory messages, all coupled with the question of ‘when can I visit’.

“Especially family that you don't see much of normally, expect to come round and see you when the baby is a couple of days old,” she continues.

“There is never any question of ‘is mum ready for it?’ Or is it convenient?? No of course not!!”

new baby

She says she just wants to enjoy the time with her new baby. Photo: Getty

She jokes that she’d love to book a last minute getaway to a cottage in the middle of nowhere with her kids and hubby just to get away.

And there are many that seem to agree with her, especially after some of the horror stories they themselves have experienced.

A mum named Lena told Kidspot about how her mother-in-law visited with a tray of Baklava. The baby was not even a day old, yet she proceeded to put down the tray, dip her finger into the sugar and nuts and proceeds to stick in into the baby’s mouth.

newborn rules

Some mums have had their fair share of visitor horror stories. Photo: Getty

RELATED: Parents warning after newborn suffers horrifying nappy rash
RELATED: Can you spot the rude image in this Netflix kids' show?

Another mum said she was outraged when a family friend visited her in hospital when her baby was three days old. "After touching his little hands and face, the woman said 'I'd better not hold him, I'm terribly sick.' I could have killed her," she told Kidspot.

Maybe the mum from the original post is actually on to something?

And most of the responses on the forum seemed to agree that she should simply be able to say no if she doesn’t want visitors.

when to visit a newborn

Many suggested she just say no to visitors while others didn't mind. Photo: Getty

“Why would anybody go invade the home of a new mum without an explicit invitation or request for help? I don't know. I thought CHILDBIRTH and a brand new baby were things universally understood to be difficult, do not disturb times,” one person commented.

Others however said it was such a special time they didn’t mind the extra attention.

“I loved all the visitors. I sat on the sofa or in the garden and received them all whilst my husband brought tea/cake/champagne. In fact, when I got home from hospital 6 hours after I had delivered my 2nd, my house was full. They had all let themselves in! It is such a happy memory to me,” one mum recalled.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top