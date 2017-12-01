Jessica Simpson slammed for letting daughter wear make-up

Jessica Simpson has faced major backlash online, after posting a picture showing her five-year-old daughter wearing make-up.

The former popstar, who has two children with former American football star Eric Johnson, took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her shopping in MAC Cosmetics with her daughter, Maxwell.

However, within hours the post had already been slammed by some of her four million followers, after the star said MAC is Maxwell’s “favourite store”.

“Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What's wrong with you,” one person said.

“I think it’s crazy for a 5-year-old but that’s just my opinion,” another said.

Other’s slammed the 37-year-old for “creating a diva” and couldn’t believe that the young girl was already doing “fish lips”.

The onslaught of hate online comes just months after Jessica was criticised for posting a snap of Maxwell to her Instagram account wearing a mermaid bikini.

In the snap, the adorable girl appeared to be wearing make-up, was standing with her arm on her hips and pouting.

She also posted another photo where Maxwell was staning with one arm in the air, posing on her scooter.

“Protect your children. This is not for social media,” one person said.

