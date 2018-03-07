Firefighters share emergency baby car seat hack

Parents everywhere are thanking the fire department after they posted an incredible hack on Facebook, which might just save a kid’s life in an emergency.

Taking to the social media site, Rose City Area Fire Department in Michigan uploaded two pictures of a child’s car seat, alongside an identity card.

They encouraged every parent to write down their child’s details and stick it to their car seat, just in case the adults are unconscious in the case of the fire.

“Way too often do firefighters come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the car who are too young to have any info and parents are unconscious,” the wrote.

“It takes 2 minutes of your time to write out child’s name, DOB, parents names, DOB, emergency contacts and any medical conditions, any meds your child is on and even child’s doctor, then stick it to the child’s car seat.

“This helps EMS a ton and can also help save your child’s life.”

People immediately began commenting, saying it was ‘great advice’ and that they needed to do it straight away.

Taking to the Channel Mums site, mum Sarah McAllister posted up a link to a company called Tag UR IT! Inc. which allows parents to print the child’s information on a laminated card.

“In case of an automobile accident or other emergency where the caregiver is unresponsive, this safety tag on your car seat (in the included plastic sleeve so no personal information is viewable through the windows) or stroller, in your glove box, or in your wallet will make your child's medical info, allergies, and emergency contact information readily available for first responders,” Tag Ur IT! Inc. wrote on Facebook.

