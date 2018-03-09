Kate Middleton dodges strange royal childbirth rule

She’s about to give birth to her third child in just a few weeks’ time and Kate Middleton should be counting her lucky stars the royal family got rid of one very unusual childbirth rulem before she decided to have kids.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge announced back in September that she and Prince William are expecting a child in April, with four-year-old Prince .

And just like the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, there is bound to a huge furore around the day, with royal fans everywhere excited to see what the Duchess will have.

However, in years gone by, female members of the royal family were put through a very different process, which included the presence of two people who probably should have been there at all.

In the past, whoever was Home Secretary at the time would need to be at the birth.

Thankfully, they put an end to that just before Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948.

Oddly, the Archbishop of Canterbury used to also attend the birth of the royal babies but now the person who holds that job christens the baby.

There are some centuries-old customs that do still take place when the royal baby is born.

The Queen always has the be the first person to be called as soon as the birth takes place.

The announcement is then made by Buckingham Palace placing an easel at the gates, marking the day.

The Union Jack flag is also flown from the top of each government building.

