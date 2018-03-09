News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Kate Middleton dodges strange royal childbirth rule

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s about to give birth to her third child in just a few weeks’ time and Kate Middleton should be counting her lucky stars the royal family got rid of one very unusual childbirth rulem before she decided to have kids.

Kate Middleton Shines During Solo Appearance One Day After Her 36th Birthday
1:35

Kate Middleton Shines During Solo Appearance One Day After Her 36th Birthday
Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Adorable Bridesmaids in the 90s
1:28

Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Adorable Bridesmaids in the 90s
Dallas Cowboys Superfan Kate Bosworth on Meeting Dez Bryant & Her Love of Football: 'I Just Love the Game!'
1:15

Dallas Cowboys Superfan Kate Bosworth on Meeting Dez Bryant & Her Love of Football: 'I Just Love the Game!'
Kate Bosworth Reveals What Her 4-Year Marriage Has Taught Her
3:10

Kate Bosworth Reveals What Her 4-Year Marriage Has Taught Her
Duchess Twinning with Ivanka Trump
1:06

Duchess Twinning with Ivanka Trump
Kate Gosselin Reveals Son Has "Special Needs"
1:07

Kate Gosselin Reveals Son Has "Special Needs"
Kensington Palace Confirms Princess Kate's Due Date For Royal Baby #3!
1:03

Kensington Palace Confirms Princess Kate's Due Date For Royal Baby #3!
Pippa Middleton's surprise engagement
2:34

Pippa Middleton's surprise engagement
Dude Caught 'Cheating' By His Girl In Bold Prank
2:28

Dude Caught 'Cheating' By His Girl In Bold Prank
Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
1:08

Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
Supermodel Kate Upton Marries Astros' Justin Verlander Just Days After His World Series Win
1:46

Supermodel Kate Upton Marries Astros' Justin Verlander Just Days After His World Series Win
Kate Bosworth Talks The Sexism She Faces In Hollywood—They Always "Cast The Guy First”
1:07

Kate Bosworth Talks The Sexism She Faces In Hollywood—They Always "Cast The Guy First”
 

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge announced back in September that she and Prince William are expecting a child in April, with four-year-old Prince .

And just like the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, there is bound to a huge furore around the day, with royal fans everywhere excited to see what the Duchess will have.

Kate Middleton

She’s about to give birth to her third child in just a few weeks’ time and Kate Middleton should be counting her lucky stars the royal family got rid of one very unusual childbirth rulem before she decided to have kids. Photo: Getty Images

However, in years gone by, female members of the royal family were put through a very different process, which included the presence of two people who probably should have been there at all.

In the past, whoever was Home Secretary at the time would need to be at the birth.

Thankfully, they put an end to that just before Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948.

Oddly, the Archbishop of Canterbury used to also attend the birth of the royal babies but now the person who holds that job christens the baby.

Years ago, the Home Secretary was present for the birth of royal babies. Here Kate Middleton and Prince William are pictured as they give Prince George his first glimpse of the world. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

There will however be some traditions they will have to follow. Here they are pictured after the birth of Princess Charlotte. Photo: Getty Images

There are some centuries-old customs that do still take place when the royal baby is born.

The Queen always has the be the first person to be called as soon as the birth takes place.

The announcement is then made by Buckingham Palace placing an easel at the gates, marking the day.

The Union Jack flag is also flown from the top of each government building.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top