Mum with giant 38H boobs scared she'll suffocate her baby if she breastfeeds

A mum with ever-growing boobs is finally set to have reduction surgery - after they grew so big she feared she would suffocate her children as they breast fed.

Rachel Ryan has battled against her ever growing boobs since the age of 12 and has watched in horror as they grew from a cup size B to a 38HH.

Along with causing her back pain, 26-year-old Rachel struggled to breastfeed her children, Layla, six and Ollie, five, in fear that her boobs, which covered their faces, would suffocate them.

And after spending years not being able to be an active mother due to her pain, Rachel’s parents have decided to pay for her $10,500 breast reduction surgery.

The surgery, which is happening on March 12 will bring Rachel down from a 38HH to a smaller 38D.

“I tried to breastfeed my children but my breasts were too big so I couldn’t,” Rachel said.

“The top of my breast would fall cover their faces, so I was nervous that they would be suffocated by it.

“And the milk would come out too fast because of the size of my breasts and they’d start to choke.

“It broke my heart not being able to breastfeed and also, because of the back pain I constantly had, I missed out with being able to play with my children.

“I couldn’t get down on the floor with them and play properly and that was when I realised I needed to get rid of them.

“My parents saw how desperate I was and have agreed to pay for my surgery, and now I’m fundraising to pay them back.”

Since the age of 14, Rachel had DD cup breasts, which she claims caused her to receive unwanted attention.

Rachel previously tried to have her reduction surgery on the NHS, but due to her physical pain could not lose the weight needed to do so.

“Having constant back pain made it unbearable to exercise, so I couldn’t lose the three stone that I needed to,” she said.

“I knew that I needed to have the surgery so tried to fundraise myself, but my parents stepped in to speed up the process.

“Alongside my breasts causing me an issue with my children and my health, it gave me a lot of unwanted attention.

“Because I had bigger boobs people would shout things at me and I’d get unwanted looks as well.”

Now Rachel is looking forward to being able to do the things her breasts have stopped her from doing in the past.

“I’m excited to be feminine again and finally be able to wear girly clothes and bras that aren’t sports bras,” she said.

“But mainly I’m excited to feel like a mum and be able to play with my children while they are growing up and not feel restricted.

“I know that I’m going to feel amazing, as my breasts have always been the one thing that have held me back.”

