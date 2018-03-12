Princess Diana named the 'ideal mother'

Princess Diana has beaten the Virgin Mary and her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge in a poll to crown the ‘ideal mother’.

Respondents were asked: “Thinking of well-known mothers, either fictional or real, or from the past or present – what one person would you name as the ideal mother?”

Five per cent chose the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, making Diana the most popular choice in the ComRes poll.

Surprisingly, the Virgin Mary only came eighth on the list, with one per cent of the vote, falling behind ‘my own mother’, Mother Teresa, The Queen, Michelle Obama, Molly Weasley and Mary Poppins.

A number of mothers came in joint fifth place with 1 per cent of responses, including Michelle Obama, Victoria Beckham and the Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently pregnant with her third child.

The survey, involving 2015 UK adults, also asked people about the most important things mothers had done for them.

A third of people said offering readily available support was the most important thing their mother had done for them.

Almost a fifth (18 per cent) cited teaching them to do the right thing, 11 per cent claimed she had taught them the value of hard work, and the same figure said they had provided for everything they need.

Seven per cent said their mother had been a positive role model.

Commenting about the results, the Revd Dr Sandra Millar, head of life events at the Church of England, said it was great that people appreciate mums beyond stereotypes of cooking and cleaning.

“Being there for you, teaching and modelling good values and working hard are qualities that inspire and shape lives,” she told the Telegraph.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram