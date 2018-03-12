News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
Jessica Biel details distressing birth of son

Princess Diana named the 'ideal mother'

Yahoo Style UK
Yahoo7 Be /

Princess Diana has beaten the Virgin Mary and her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge in a poll to crown the ‘ideal mother’.

Respondents were asked: “Thinking of well-known mothers, either fictional or real, or from the past or present – what one person would you name as the ideal mother?”

Five per cent chose the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, making Diana the most popular choice in the ComRes poll.

princess diana

People have chose Princess Diana as their ideal mother. Photo: Getty

princess diana with william

She beat the Virgin Mary and Kate Middleton. Photo: Getty

Surprisingly, the Virgin Mary only came eighth on the list, with one per cent of the vote, falling behind ‘my own mother’, Mother Teresa, The Queen, Michelle Obama, Molly Weasley and Mary Poppins.

A number of mothers came in joint fifth place with 1 per cent of responses, including Michelle Obama, Victoria Beckham and the Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently pregnant with her third child.

kate middleton family

The Duchess of Cambridge also ranked high. Photo: Getty

michelle obama and daughters

Michelle Obama placed fifth alongside Kate. Photo: Getty

The survey, involving 2015 UK adults, also asked people about the most important things mothers had done for them.

A third of people said offering readily available support was the most important thing their mother had done for them.

Almost a fifth (18 per cent) cited teaching them to do the right thing, 11 per cent claimed she had taught them the value of hard work, and the same figure said they had provided for everything they need.

victoria beckham family

Even Victoria Beckham was chosen as an ideal mum. Photo: Getty

Seven per cent said their mother had been a positive role model.

Commenting about the results, the Revd Dr Sandra Millar, head of life events at the Church of England, said it was great that people appreciate mums beyond stereotypes of cooking and cleaning.

“Being there for you, teaching and modelling good values and working hard are qualities that inspire and shape lives,” she told the Telegraph.

