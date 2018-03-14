Parents really do have a favourite child

A new survey has revealed that no matter how much your parents may deny it, it turns out a quarter of mums and dads and even grandparents in fact do have a favourite child.

The research conducted by parenting site Mumsnet revealed that 23 per cent of parents admitted they had a favourite child and a whopping 42 per cent of grandparents said the same.

It seems parents tend to favour the baby of the family, while grandparents just can’t stop themselves from falling head over heels for their first grandchild.

One of the reasons given by respondents was that the favourite child reminds them of themselves.

One-third of grandparents with a favourite said it was because that grandchild reminded them of their own son or daughter at a similar age.

And over half of the parents and grandparents with a favourite also said that child makes them laugh more than their other kids or grandkids.

On the other side of the coin however, many respondents said having a favourite was ‘awful’.

Over 75 per cent of Mumsnet users thought it could be damaging for the other siblings, and many believe it could also not benefit the actual favourite themselves.

According to the founder of Mumsnet and Gransnet, favouritism is still often considered a taboo but it’s not all bad.

“It can provoke a lot of guilt, so it’s important to say that feeling a greater affinity for a particular child - often, whichever one is willing to put their shoes on - is fairly common, and doesn’t have to be disastrous,” Justine Roberts said.

“But toxic favouritism, where siblings become aware of being treated unfairly over the long term, is a whole other ball game”

