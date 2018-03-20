Mums' outrage over P&C cash grab

A furious mum has taken to Facebook to blast her daughter’s school over a 'mean-spirited' P&C fundraiser.

The mum, who wished to remain anonymous on the Sydney Facebook group, said an Australian Ninja Warrior competition had been organized at her child’s school.

Kids who were looking to participate had to enter via sponsorship, with a minimum $15 fee and they got to wear mufti.

However, just one day before the competition was due to take place, the kids were told that if they didn’t bring money to school the next day they wouldn’t be able to wear mufti.

They were also told they would be forbidden from being a spectator on the day and would instead have to stay indoor in their classroom.

“It was the principal’s decision to effectively punish the non-participants, despite appeals from numerous parents,” the mum wrote.

“Her rationale is that many parents at the school are having a ‘free ride’ and she wants to send the message to them that they can’t just expect to have a fun time without paying.

“I think it’s mean-spirited. I get that no money=no play, but spectator participation and mufti should surely be something everyone gets to participate in, regardless of physical capability, financial and parental status.”

Other mums were quick to agree with the extremely frustrated parents, with some saying they wouldn’t send their child to school that day at all.

“That’s weird and doesn’t endorse a positive experience for all the kids, Weird, weird, weird,” one mum said.

“That is a disgrace. What kind of a principal wants to punish kids for having a ‘free ride’. It is a public education. At our school, they don’t even give us a school supplies list and the second-hand uniforms are free because they don’t want any kids to feel excluded ffs,” another mum said.

“I think you should go to the next P&C meeting and change to focus on what’s really important,” a commenter said.

