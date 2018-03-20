Boy's hilarious note telling his dad to 'work harder' goes viral

Kids may say the funniest things but they also can be the most honest people you will ever need.

It’s true that if you ever need a bit of reality in your life, kids will be the people to bring it.

And one dad experienced just that when his son left him a hilarious note about his work ethic.

They boy’s cousin took to Reddit to post a photo of the letter on Sunday and it already has over 200 comments.

“You are a hard worker. You can make the earth a better place and if you work harder you can buy that game I want,” the note read.

People were quick to comment on the post, with one person saying the boy’s letter exuded ‘true love’.

“Remember, kids identify love with toys,” one person wrote.

“If that poor kid was in my family he would walk in after school one day to find dad, mom and little sister playing the game he wanted,” another person said.

The cousin wrote back saying her uncle didn’t take the note seriously and revealed the boy actually wanted much more than just a game.

“My uncle laughed it off and showed it off to our entire family and his co-workers so they could laugh too and my little cousin didn't just want a game he wanted the Switch,” she wrote.

