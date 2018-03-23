Anybody who’s ever traveled overseas with toddlers will relate to these pictures of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his four-year-old son Hadrien in India.

Justin Trudeau's son throws hilarious tantrums on state visit

The first family of Canada made a week-long trip to India last month on an official state visit to meet with diplomats there.

And while the visit may have gone down a storm with Trudeau’s two older children, 10-year-old Xavier James and nine-year-old Ella-Grace Margaret, little Hadrien wasn’t impressed with being so far from home.

During a visit to Rajghat Gard in New Delhi, Hadrien simply had enough of his holiday and appeared to have an extreme case of jet lag.

Pictures from the day show the four-year-old flopped face down on the ground, in what looks to be a tantrum of epic proportions.

The Prime Minister can be seen in the background warily looking over at his toddler, totally aware of all the photographers and dignitaries looking on.

It wasn’t Hadrien’s only tantrum on the short holiday, as in a photoshoot in front of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in New Delhi, the tot again looked like he wished he could be anywhere else.

Photo show Hadrien pulling on his father’s arm and twisting his feet on the ground as everybody else smiled for the camera.

Even when he met the Indian Prime Minister, Hadrien was photographed taking a seat on the ground as the others laughed at his behaviour.

It’s not the first time the kid has made headlines for his hilarious tantrums. He famously put his hands over his ears as he watched Canada Day celebrations in 2017 with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Never grow up Hadrien, we are loving how you break the rules.

