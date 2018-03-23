New mum applauded for sharing realistic postpartum body photo

A new mum has been praised after she uploaded a realistic postpartum picture of her body to Instagram.

Tahlia Aubusson, who is a mum-of-two and has over 16,000 followers online, took to her social media account to reveal just how her pregnancy affected her body.

The Goulburn mum, who also runs her own blog, called the Housewife Style, has already attracted over 13,00 likes with the inspiring picture.

“People are so interested in what your belly looks like postpartum,” Tahlia started the post.

“I’m not sure why, maybe it’s to compare, or for women that are not mothers to prepare themselves for what they may look like or to give them hope that they might snap back into being flat and flawless like some do.

“I too before children was curious about what I would look like after pregnancy.”

Tahlia went on to say that she had a six pack and ‘perfect hair’ before she had her two kids and claims if she had shown herself this picture back then she ‘would have been depressed’ knowing what was in store for her.

“Something shifts in you when you become a Mum, it’s odd because for me vanity and the obsessive need to always improve my appearance just became almost nonexistent and because of that I found the ability to be able to finally love myself or at least be at peace with myself, totally ironic,” she wrote.

“Of course, I wanted to lose the baby weight but my focus was more to feel healthy not to look a certain way.

“About 9 months after having Ambie, to my surprise my tummy did actually go back to normal, despite a few stretch marks on my hips that eventually faded to some extent.

“This time I don’t know if my body will be as forgiving as last time.”

While she gained 20kgs during both pregnancies she said her ‘tummy and breasts were stretched to breaking point both times’.

“At the moment, I still look about 20-weeks pregnant and as you can see my skin is like a dimpled baby’s bottom just not as cute lol I don’t know if it has the ability to tone up the way it once did.

“I guess I’ll have to wait and see but if this is what I am left with, so be it, I’m totally ok with that.

“How could I ever be left disappointed in myself when I have two incredibly amazing children who give me more joy, purpose, reward & pride than a perfect physique could ever give.”

Tahlia also has an amazing support system in her husband, who complemented her on the photos.

“Today I showed my husband progression photos I’d taken from 1 week postpartum to now, he replied with THIS: ‘You are always beautiful to me no matter what shape, all I care about is if you are HAPPY’,” she wrote.

“It’s because of him & my gorgeous kids, that I AM happy because they remind me what BEAUTY REALLY IS.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram