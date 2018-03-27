News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share difficult labour story
New mum exposes partner's affair with midwife

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

A new mum’s whole world was turned upside down after discovering that her partner had been having an affair with her midwife.

The woman, who spoke to the Liverpool Echo but wished to remain anonymous, claimed she discovered their sordid secret just hours after she had given birth.

Her partner and the midwife met while he was on a boys holiday in Benidorm, a few months before she was due to give birth.

New mum finds out midwife cheated with her partner

New mum found out her midwife was having an affair with her partner. Photo: Getty Images

She claims her when her partner returned, he was acting differently and she believes he actively missed her scheduled C-section because of the midwife.

However, when he came to see them afterwards, she claims it was obvious he already knew the midwife and that the midwife confessed they'd met on holidays and she had rubbed suncream on his back.

While it may have seemed innocent at first, the mum soon found out the whole story when another nurse came around to her house a week after the birth and revealed everything.

Her partner just happened to miss her scheduled c-section...

"She was round my bed, holding the baby,” the mum told the Liverpool Echo about the midwife being present at the birth of her daughter.

"She was commenting, saying: 'Doesn't the baby look like his dad'.”

According to the publication, the midwife no longer works at the hospital but the mum claims it will ‘haunt’ her forever.

