The baby name that's divided the internet

When it comes to naming a baby, somebody’s always going to have an opinion on whatever one you go for.

From relatives who went to school with a person who had that name, to friends who make up jokes about the moniker before the baby is born – really you’re nearly better off just keeping it to yourself.

And one new mum found out the hard way when she took to parenting forum Mumsnet to ask people’s opinions on the names she was considering giving her unborn child.

She started off the post by saying that both she and her husband tend to gravitate towards ‘old-fashioned’ names and then went on to say that they were looking at the names Martha, June, Ivy and Nancy for their baby.

The mum also said that her husband had suggested the name Agnes because ‘it was the name of a relative who was very dear to him’.

While she said she would like to honour that she was wondering if the name was just a little bit too old-fashioned and ‘old ladyish’.

People were quick to respond to the mum, with opinions varying on the unusual name.

“It’s lovely, and Aggie is a cute nickname,” one mum said.

“Really like Agnes but probably because I associate it with cool stylish French women,” another person said.

“I love the name Agnes. It is such a cool name,” a commenter said.

“I've always like Agnes, but I think it's one of those names that really suits very beautiful, supermodel types. A fat, spotty teenager called Agnes might wish she was called something else,” a woman said.

However, others were so nice about the name, with one woman even saying that she would ‘never forgive’ her parents for giving her the name Agnes.

“It is very old fashioned and I don't think your dd (darling daughter) will thank you for it tbh,” another woman said.

“Agnes is horrible. I don't usually say that about names but to me, this one is. It's the hard, back-of-the-throat Ag at the beginning,” a mum said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram