The hidden dangers lurking in your kid's bath toys

They’re the rubber toys that make bath time far more bearable, but it turns out these brightly-coloured toys could be causing harm to our kids.

According to a new study by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, a massive 80 per cent of the toys they tested contained dangerous bacteria.

Children all over the world are said to be exposed to a plethora of nasty germs including eye, ear and nose infections.

Speaking to The Sun, study leader Lisa Neu said that the plastic in the toys and the humid temperatures in bathrooms are the perfect breeding group for bacteria.

“Squeezing water with chunks of biofilm may result in eye, ear, wound or even gastro-intestinal infections,” she said.

“Cleaning and storing bath toys can minimise the risk.

“The easiest way to prevent children from being exposed to biofilms is simply to close the hole — but where is the fun in that?”

The study comes after a sickening video was revealed last month showing a child’s rubber pirate toy filled with black mould.

Dad Jack Toepfer posted the video, which can be seen above, as a warning to Youtube, to highlight the hidden grim that can be found in your kids’ old bath toys.

“Any toys that hold water, that squirt water, or otherwise do not dry completely in an hour or so - throw them out,” he wrote alongside the video.

“All of this mould came out of this toy AFTER some had already squirted out in the bath,” he continued.

“There is no way for these squeeze toys to dry completely so they sit, with water in them, in dark moist places - and it is mould paradise.”

He also said he was sharing the video to do anything to get the message out there to throw these toys out now.

“Your kids chew on these, drink out of them, and otherwise trust that they are clean because they are in a soapy bath, after all,” he said.

“If your kids insist on using them, throw them out after the first bath. They are cheap and there are better bath toys out there.”

