These are the most popular baby names of 2018

Last year, baby name experts predicted what we’d all be calling our babies in 2018.
It was based on emerging trends that parents-to-be were taking inspiration from, and included names like ‘Corbyn’ and ‘Theon’. So, did they guess right?
Well, no. Parenting site Babycentre have revealed the most popular names of 2018 so far, as reported by MirrorOnline, and there aren’t any ‘Theon’s in there.
Popular moniker ‘Olivia’ that topped the list in 2017, has handed over its crown to ‘Emma’ for girls.
Meanwhile ‘Charlotte’, the name picked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their first daughter, and ‘Mia’, daughter of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, also made the top 10.
When it comes to the monikers new parents have been picking for baby boys, ‘Liam’ has proved the most popular alongside ‘Noah’ and ‘Logan’.
The top girls names so far this year are:
- Emma
- Olivia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Mia
- Amelia
- Harper
- Charlotte
- Mila
Most popular boys names of 2018 so far:
- Noah
- Logan
- Oliver
- Mason
- Lucas
- Ethan
- Elijah
- Aiden
- James
