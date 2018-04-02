News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The bizarre reason Candice Warner told her kids she was crying
The bizarre reason Candice Warner told her kids she was crying
Mum's heartbreaking reason why pregnancy shouldn't be an April Fool's joke
Reason why pregnancy shouldn't be an April Fool's joke

The 100-year-old baby names making a comeback

Yahoo Style UK
Yahoo7 Be /

Choosing a baby name is a tricky business.

Baby Tapir Shows Affection to Human Friend
0:34

Baby Tapir Shows Affection to Human Friend
Blac Chyna PUNCHES People Trying To Touch Dream At Six Flags Magic Mountain!
2:35

Blac Chyna PUNCHES People Trying To Touch Dream At Six Flags Magic Mountain!
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Share ADORABLE Snaps Of Baby Stormi At Epic Kar-Jenner Easter Party
2:03

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Share ADORABLE Snaps Of Baby Stormi At Epic Kar-Jenner Easter Party
Blac Chyna Fights Using A Baby Stroller In Six Flags
0:28

Blac Chyna Fights Using A Baby Stroller In Six Flags
Kylie Jenner Baby Stormi Face Revealed
0:03

Kylie Jenner Baby Stormi Face Revealed
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Kylie Jenner Baby Stormi &amp; Lip Kit Empire Making Kim Kardashian Jealous? | Hollywoodlife
3:21

Kylie Jenner Baby Stormi & Lip Kit Empire Making Kim Kardashian Jealous? | Hollywoodlife
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Spectacular eruption of Mount Bromo in Indonesia
2:24

Spectacular eruption of Mount Bromo in Indonesia
These Purple Caps Are Saving Newborn Lives
1:46

These Purple Caps Are Saving Newborn Lives
 

Too popular and you risk little Lily being one of five on the pre-school register.

Too ‘unique’ and you might just end up driving your little one to change their name by deed poll.

So how do parents-to-be tread the tricky line between common and crazy? By taking some inspiration from eras gone by.

Baby names

Baby names from the last 100 years are making a comeback. Photo: Getty Images

The recycling of old-fashioned baby names isn’t anything new. Edie, Ava, and Arthur are all classic examples of vintage names that have had a surge in popularity in recent years. But, there are plenty more monikers that haven’t yet been rediscovered.

Baby naming website Nameberry has revealed a list of names that were popular 100 years ago and are now on the cusp of making a comeback.

The monikers all featured within the top 500 most popular back in 1918 but which haven’t featured in any of the top 1,000 names in recent decades.

While the most common names during 1918 were John, Mary, James, Dorothy, Robert and Margaret, the list reveals a selection of lesser-known monikers that are ripe for revival.

For girls, names include the traditional Agatha, Bessie, Etta, Ida, Lorna, Muriel, Rosalind, Polly and Opal. As well as more out-there options such as Augusta, Dixie, Minerva and Odessa.

Meanwhile, boys’ names such as Ambrose, Abe, Ned, Wallace, Roscoe and Rufus made the list.

For those parents looking for a more classic moniker for their baby boys Edmund, Barney, Ollie, Archie and Dale might fit the bill.

Baby names from 1918

These baby names from 1918 are back in fashion. Photo: Getty Images

In a craze for ‘so old-fashioned they’re trendy names’ parents could also opt to call their baby girls Beryl, Gertie, Olga or Sibyl.

While baby boys could rock a granddad-chic moniker like Cecil, Dudley, Benedict or Norris.

The name of Holly Willoughby’s second son, Chester made the list, while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s baby name Ines was also a suggestion, although it was spelt with a ‘z’ rather than an ‘s’.

The release of the list follows news that certain names made popular in years gone by have actually joined the endangered baby names list.

The monikers, which were once common on school registers, including Karen, Ian and Clive, have fallen out of favour with parents in recent years.

So much so that unless parents-to-be start re-picking the names for their offspring they actually risk becoming extinct, which seems kinda sad no?

According to parenting site BabyCentre mums and dads are side-stepping baby names made popular in the 1980s like Cilla, Edna and Ricky in favour of some more out-there monikers inspired by celebrities.

That means that names that were previously considered ‘trendy’ haven’t been registered on the site’s database at all in recent years.

This follows on from the site’s previous list of names that could soon become extinct after dropping off the radars of new parents.

The most popular baby names from 1918

Girls:

Agatha
Alpha
Althe
Augusta
Avis
Bernadette
Beryl
Bessie
Birdie
Carmella
Cleo
Delia
Dixie
Effie
Etta
Fay
Geneva
Gertie
Ida
Inez
Ione
Iva
Lelia
Loretta
Lorna
Lottie
Louella
Lucinda
Lula
Lulu
Mamie
Maude
Merle
Minerva
Minnie
Muriel
Myrtle
Odessa
Olga
Opal
Pauline
Philomena
Polly
Rosalind
Rosella
Roxie
Sibyl
Theda
Winifred
Yolanda

Boys:
Abe
Alphonse
Ambrose
Archie
Barney
Benedict
Booker
Burl
Cecil
Chester
Claude
Clement
Cleveland
Cornelius
Dale
Dewey
Dorsey
Doyle
Dudley
Edmund
Ferdinand
Floyd
Forest
Garland
Grover
Hiram
Homer
Isadore
Kermit
Lemuel
Lowell
Lucius
Luther
Ned
Noble
Norris
Ollie
Perry
Pete
Roscoe
Rufus
Sol
Stuart
Thaddeus
Ulysses
Vito
Waldo
Wallace
Ward
Wiley

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top