Mum's heartbreaking reason why pregnancy shouldn't be an April Fool's joke

A devastated mum has spoken out about April Fool’s Day pranks, claiming it’s never funny to pretend you’re pregnant.

Kayla Lee Welch had a miscarriage in March 2017 and wrote a Facebook post detailing exactly why it’s not a laughing matter to joke about being pregnant.

“This is why your April fools joke isn't funny,” she started the post, which now has over 53,000 likes.

“This is why it's not funny to lie and joke about being pregnant.

“This is what it looks like to have a miscarriage.

“A week ago today I started spotting. I convinced myself it was normal because I did it with Keegan. This time it wasn't.

“I avoid laying down to go to sleep because as soon as I hit the bed I'm alone with all of my thoughts. My brain has finally stopped distracting itself from the one thing breaking my heart.”

Kayla went on to say that all she could do was cry and that’s why her eyes were so swollen and dark.

“Crying so hard that you go numb and feel nothing anymore. Being so angry and upset at everything but not being able to explain why,” she continued.

"Trying to be happy that your baby never knew anything other than love.

“And missing someone so dearly that you never even met. It's a pain no one can describe. Because how can you properly grieve someone you never got to meet?

“Please think twice before you post that April fools joke.

“Because what's funny for a second in your eyes crushes someone else's heart for eternity.”

In October, Kayla announced that she is expecting a ‘rainbow baby’ – the term given to a baby born after the mother has experienced a miscarriage.

“Every single time I’ve gone to the bathroom this pregnancy, I brace myself for the blood,” Kayla wrote in a piece for Love What Matters.

“Every single time. It set in such a deep pain that I pray every night and every morning to just let him be OK, ‘God please don’t take him.’

“People genuinely don’t understand how awful miscarriage is and that’s because no one talks about it, but how is that fair to the mother trying to grieve the child she never met?

“People don’t understand. You don’t heal from this, no matter when you lost your child.”

